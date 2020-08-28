Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry as she calls him a 'beautiful example' to baby Archie

Meghan Markle opened up about Prince Harry as a father to their son Archie. Picture: PA/Makers

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about what it means to her that husband Prince Harry is a feminist.

Meghan Markle met with feminist, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem to discuss women's rights and voting in video footage released this week.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is now back in the US with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, released the 'in conversation' discussion with Makers and Yahoo!, where she opened up about what a "beautiful example" Harry is to their son.

After discussing the upcoming election and voting, the pair moved on to talk about feminism and how it is "not mutually exclusive" to be a feminist and feminine.

Meghan Markle joined Gloria Steinem to talk about feminism, activism and voting. Picture: Makers

Speaking of husband Prince Harry, Meghan said he also identifies as a feminist, and that she is so happy her son, Archie, will grow up with a father who is "comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification".

In the discussion, Gloria tells Meghan: "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy", to which the Duchess responds: "Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?!' It’s really important to me that you know that."

Meghan Markle said Prince Harry is a 'beautiful example' to Archie. Picture: PA

She went on to say: "But you need that. And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.

"That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

Meghan Markle said husband Prince Harry identifies as a feminist as well. Picture: PA

Gloria added that this also makes Harry a "nurturing father" because their son "will grow up knowing it's OK to be loving and nurturing".

Meghan ended the conversation by telling Gloria: "Well said. I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that."

