Emergency lockdown 'could see socialising banned and pubs closed in London and northern England'

Ministers are reportedly considering an emergency two-week lockdown in some parts of England. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Ministers are thought to be considering an 'emergency lockdown' in some areas of England to combat the second wave of coronavirus.

Pubs and restaurants could be closed and the public told to stop socialising in new measures reportedly being considered by the government.

According to The Times, a two-week 'emergency lockdown' is being prepared for London and some parts of the north of England.

Read more: Supermarkets bring in rationing as panic-buying returns

While the emergency plan would see people banned from mixing with those outside their household indoors and pubs and restaurants closing, shops, factories, schools, and offices where people cannot work from home would remain open.

Pubs in some areas of England could be asked to close. Picture: PA

However, a senior No.10 source told The Times that the government was held back from implementing the plan for fear that the public isn't ready.

They told the publication: "The nation and the party wasn’t ready for us to go any further last week.

Read more: Full list of reasons you can refuse to wear a face mask and not get fined under new rules

"There wasn’t a wide enough understanding of how substantial the second wave could be.

"Unlike the first lockdown, nobody has seen pictures of body bags in Spain or France on the TV yet, which had a very powerful effect. You have to take people with you.

The measures are being considered in response to a spike in coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

"Tougher measures on social interaction will have to come though. They’re inevitable in some parts if you look at the numbers."

The emergency measures were reportedly drawn in response to local restrictions failing to reverse the infection rate in some parts of the North and Midlands.

It is thought that the government could introduce the emergency lockdown in parts of the North West and North East of England as early as next week - and London could also be given similar restrictions.

NOW READ:

Matt Hancock 'not ruling out' ban on university students going home for Christmas