Matt Hancock 'not ruling out' ban on university students going home for Christmas

25 September 2020, 07:56

University students could be told to stay on campus over Christmas
University students could be told to stay on campus over Christmas
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Health Secretary has refused to rule out taking the dramatic step in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is 'not ruling out' a ban on university students going back home for Christmas.

The comment comes after 600 students at Glasgow University were ordered to self-isolate after 120 tested positive for coronavirus.

When asked whether students could be asked to remain in their university towns over Christmas, the Health Secretary told the BBC that he had "learned not to rule things out".

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak announces end of furlough and launches new 'jobs support scheme'

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is 'not ruling out' a ban on University students going back home for Christmas
The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is 'not ruling out' a ban on University students going back home for Christmas

He continued to explain: "I don't want to have a situation like that and I very much hope we can avoid it.

"We have said throughout that our goal is to suppress the virus, whilst protecting the economy and protecting education.

"And protecting people in education whether it's school or university is obviously critical as is protecting the economy."

Lockdown rules around Christmas are still undecided
Lockdown rules around Christmas are still undecided

Speaking of universities, Mr Hancock said they are "working very closely with them to try to make sure the students are safe", but that they can "also get their education".

The Health Secretary went on to say about the potential ban: "This is not our goal, I don't want to leave you with the expectation - but we have to work on all contingencies at the moment."

The comment comes after 600 students at Glasgow University were ordered to self-isolate
The comment comes after 600 students at Glasgow University were ordered to self-isolate

Speaking on universities, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said that universities have been given a "clear request not to send students home in the event of an outbreak, so as to avoid spreading the virus across the country".

READ NOW: Full list of places closing at 10PM from Thursday, from pubs to casinos

