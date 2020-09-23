Full list of places closing at 10PM from Thursday, from pubs to casinos

Full list of places closing at 10PM from Thursday. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a curfew for bars, pubs and restaurants – but they aren't the only establishments affected.

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stricter lockdown measure following a surge of COVID-19 cases across the UK.

In an announcement made at the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Prime Minister outlined new regulations for England, which included a 10PM curfew for pub, bars and restaurants.

In order to stop the spread of the virus, a number of places will be forced to close at 10PM from Thursday, or face penalty charges.

However, it isn't just pubs, bars and restaurants that will be forced to follow the new curfew rules.

READ MORE: What are the new lockdown rules for England and what did Boris Johnson say?

Boris Johnson confirmed the curfew across England in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. Picture: ITV

Full list of places closing at 10PM from Thursday:

Pubs and bars

Restaurants

Social clubs

Casinos

Bowling Alleys

Amusement arcades

Funfairs

Theme parks

Adventure parks

Activity parks

Bingo halls

The curfew applies slightly differently to cinemas, concert halls and theatres.

These establishments can stay open later, but only if a performance or show started before 10PM.

Cinemas, concert halls and theatres will also not be allowed to serve food or drink to customers after the curfew cut off.

Pubs, bars and more will be required to close at 10PM from Thursday. Picture: Getty

What are the new lockdown measures for England?

Other amendments to lockdown rules announced by Boris yesterday were as follows:

- You should work from home if your job allows so

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants must offer table service only, except for takeaways

- Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10PM

- Face coverings must be worn by users of taxis, staff in retail settings and staff and customers in indoor hospitality – exception for people seated to eat or drink

- In retail, tourism and leisure sectors, COVID-19 guidelines will become legal obligations – could see fines or be closed if rules are breached

- Maximum of 15 people can attend a wedding and receptions

- Maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral

- Rule of six extended to all adult indoor team sports

- Tighter penalties for those breaking the rules

READ NOW: Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson's new lockdown rules are 'not sufficient' as she bans family and friend visits