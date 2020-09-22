What are the new lockdown rules for England and what did Boris Johnson say?

22 September 2020, 13:24 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 13:27

Boris Johnson introduced new face covering rules and stricter fines for those breaking the rules
Boris Johnson introduced new face covering rules and stricter fines for those breaking the rules. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons today to announce stricter lockdown measures.

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new and tighter restrictions for England.

The Prime Minister announced changes to face covering rules as well as a curfews for pubs, restaurants and bars.

During the speech, Boris said we have reached a "perilous turning point" and that "this is the moment where we must act".

While the Prime Minister reassured the public we were not returning to a full lockdown – like we were put in in March – new rules and restrictions will be put in place for six months.

READ MORE: Government to offer millions of Brits up to £500 if they are forced to quarantine

Boris said we have reached a "perilous turning point" and that "this is the moment where we must act"
Boris said we have reached a "perilous turning point" and that "this is the moment where we must act". Picture: ITV

What are the new lockdown rules?

On September 22, Boris Johnson announced the following changes to lockdown rules in England:

- You should work from home if your job allows so

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants must offer table service only, except for takeaways

- Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10PM

- Face coverings must be worn by users of taxis, staff in retail settings and staff and customers in indoor hospitality – exception for people seated to eat or drink

- In retail, tourism and leisure sectors, COVID-19 guidelines will become legal obligations – could see fines or be closed if rules are breached

- Maximum of 15 people can attend a wedding and receptions

- Maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral

- Rule of six extended to all adult indoor team sports

- Tighter penalties for those breaking the rules

READ NOW: Boris Johnson announces strict new lockdown measures will be in place for six months

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Why business leaders are angry at the latest restrictions

UK & World

Coronavirus: UK records 4,926 new cases - highest daily figure in four months

UK & World

Government abandons plans to let people change gender without medical checks

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

It's easier than you think to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Food & Health

A TikTok user has revealed how to get wine glasses sparkling clean

Simple cleaning hack shows how to get rid of cloudy smudges on wine glasses

Lifestyle

The wedding invitation has been slammed online (stock images)

Bride and groom branded 'tacky' for offering wedding guests better food if they gift them money

Lifestyle

These 'grass-stained' jeans are being sold by Gucci for £600

Gucci is selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600, and people have a lot to say

Lifestyle

There are new rules for wedding ceremonies

Boris Johnson wedding update: What are the new coronavirus wedding restrictions in the UK?

Lifestyle

Boris Johnson has warned the new rules could be in place until March next year

Boris Johnson announces strict new lockdown measures will be in place for six months