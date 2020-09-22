What are the new lockdown rules for England and what did Boris Johnson say?

Boris Johnson introduced new face covering rules and stricter fines for those breaking the rules. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons today to announce stricter lockdown measures.

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new and tighter restrictions for England.

The Prime Minister announced changes to face covering rules as well as a curfews for pubs, restaurants and bars.

During the speech, Boris said we have reached a "perilous turning point" and that "this is the moment where we must act".

While the Prime Minister reassured the public we were not returning to a full lockdown – like we were put in in March – new rules and restrictions will be put in place for six months.

What are the new lockdown rules?

On September 22, Boris Johnson announced the following changes to lockdown rules in England:

- You should work from home if your job allows so

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants must offer table service only, except for takeaways

- Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10PM

- Face coverings must be worn by users of taxis, staff in retail settings and staff and customers in indoor hospitality – exception for people seated to eat or drink

- In retail, tourism and leisure sectors, COVID-19 guidelines will become legal obligations – could see fines or be closed if rules are breached

- Maximum of 15 people can attend a wedding and receptions

- Maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral

- Rule of six extended to all adult indoor team sports

- Tighter penalties for those breaking the rules

