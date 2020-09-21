Government to offer millions of Brits up to £500 if they are forced to quarantine

By Alice Dear

Millions of Brits will be able to claim a hefty sum of money if self-isolating affects their income.

Brits on low incomes in England could be paid up to £500 if they have to quarantine in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Government will make the money available to people on certain benefits, whose finances will see a hit if they are forced to self-isolate.

Under current Government rules, if someone is contacted by a member of the NHS' Test and Trace team, they are required to quarantine for 14 days.

However, for people who are not entitled to statutory sick pay, these two weeks can have severe affect on their finances.

Just less than 4million people in England on benefits will be eligible for the financial boost if they are told they have to self-isolate.

People who work full-time, part-time, who are self-employed or unemployed will be able to claim if they are on these benefits; universal credit, working tax credits, ESA, JSA, income support, pension credit and housing benefits.

The Government have also made clear people who can claim are only those who cannot work from home.

The new scheme starts on September 28, meaning you can claim if you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace from then.

However, you can only claim after the 14 days of quarantining has come to an end.

Local authorities will be managing the payments, however, the system isn't expected to be running until October 12, The Sun reports.

