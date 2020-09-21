Matt Hancock says second lockdown 'would be different to first' as he hints at new restrictions

21 September 2020, 10:58 | Updated: 21 September 2020, 11:03

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared on This Morning as he addressed fears of a second lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning during Monday's show as he spoke about possible new restrictions following the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Matt Hancock did not confirm or deny new restrictions were on the way during the interview, although he did say a second lockdown would be different to the first.

While no new 'lockdown' measures have been announced, the Health Secretary said "if we do have to take action, it will be different to last time".

He went on to explain that they have learnt a huge amount about the virus and how to "tackle" it.

Matt Hancock said that if a second lockdown happened, it would be 'different' the the first
Matt Hancock said that if a second lockdown happened, it would be 'different' the the first. Picture: ITV

When asked what would be different, he explained: "The main thing we've learnt is that where people catch the disease tends to be in social settings, people coming round to your house, or you going out and socialising essentially."

He continued: "We've seen relatively few cases caught through schools, and people at work – schools have got huge procedures in place to keep schools safe, and the return to school has gone really well."

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby quizzed the Health Secretary over reports of new restrictions
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby quizzed the Health Secretary over reports of new restrictions. Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield then went on to ask Matt Hancock whether this meant it is the "social" aspects of our lives that will be hit with new restrictions.

He replied: "The really sad thing about this virus is that it thrives on the things that make life worth living, the socialising, especially, when people get close to each other, that's when it tends to pass on."

He added: "I want to make sure we avoid the kind of lockdown we saw last time."

Matt Hancock said the Government have learnt a 'huge amount' about the virus and how to 'tackle' it
Matt Hancock said the Government have learnt a 'huge amount' about the virus and how to 'tackle' it. Picture: ITV

This interview comes just hours before Chris Whitty was expected to hold a press conference about the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Boris Johnson is also set to hold a briefing on Tuesday, where the nation is expected to hear of any new changes to restrictions.

