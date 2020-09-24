Breaking News

Rishi Sunak announces end of furlough and launches new 'jobs support scheme'

24 September 2020, 12:31 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 13:05

Rishi Sunak announced the arrival of a new scheme to support jobs across the UK
Rishi Sunak announced the arrival of a new scheme to support jobs across the UK. Picture: PA/Getty/BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new scheme to help protect jobs through the winter months.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the end of furlough support today as he announced the arrival of a new scheme named the 'jobs support scheme'.

The jobs support scheme has been bought in across the UK in a bid to support viable jobs during the coming winter months.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Rishi Sunak said: "I cannot save every business, I cannot save every job", but added: "What we can and must do is deal with the real problems businesses and employees are facing now."

Through the new jobs support scheme, the Government will directly support the wages of people in work "giving businesses who face demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours rather than making them redundant".

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson's new lockdown rules are 'not sufficient' as she bans family and friend visits

Rishi Sunak said: "I cannot cave every business, I cannot save every job"
Rishi Sunak said: "I cannot cave every business, I cannot save every job". Picture: BBC

Because the new scheme is supporting "viable jobs", employees must work at least a third of their normal hours and be paid for that work as normal by the employer.

The Government will then increase the wages covering two thirds of the pay they have lost by reducing their working hours.

Most importantly, the employee will be able to keep their job.

The Chancellor announced that this scheme will run for six months
The Chancellor announced that this scheme will run for six months. Picture: PA

The Government are also targeting this support at businesses that "need it the most".

The Chancellor announced that this scheme will run for six months, and will start in November 2020.

This new scheme has come into place as the UK prepare to say goodbye to the furlough scheme, which allowed millions to keep their jobs through lockdown.

Over that time, a total of 9.6million jobs were furloughed, costing the taxpayer £39.9billion so far.

READ NOW: Full list of places you must wear face masks in the UK from today

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hong Kong buyout firm Lion Rock steps into Clarks bidding war

UK & World

Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm?

Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm? New rules explained

Lifestyle

Belarus: UK prepares sanctions for human rights violations

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Aedan Duckworth has been recast in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks recasts Ollie Morgans as Aedan Duckworth leaves

TV & Movies

Would you choose this bright rainbow Christmas Tree over the traditional design?

Shoppers divided over rainbow Christmas Tree branded 'giant feather duster'

Christmas

This wedding invite has gone viral

'Outrageous' wedding invite bans face masks and offers ‘cough room’

Lifestyle

Captain Tom's life is set to be made into a new film

Captain Tom Moore signs 'seven-figure' film deal - and wants Michael Caine to play him

TV & Movies

If you've been having more bad dreams lately, you're not alone

The most common nightmares in Britain revealed... and they might not mean what you think

Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a newborn baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik baby: Couple reveal details in adorable Instagram post

Celebrities