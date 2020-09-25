Supermarkets bring in rationing as panic-buying returns

Supermarkets have urged customers not to bulk-buy products. Picture: PA

Tesco and Morrisons have both confirmed that they will be rationing some products to avoid bulk-buying.

Supermarkets are starting to introduce rationing following a wave of 'unnecessary' panic-buying from customers.

Morrisons and Tesco have both confirmed that they will be limiting the amount of certain items that customers can purchase.

In a statement released today, Tesco revealed that they will restrict people from bulk-buying products like flour, pasta, toilet paper and anti-bacterial wipes.

Tesco have opted to limit the amount of certain items customers can buy. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: "We have got good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal.

"To ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need, we have introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products."

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said on Wednesday (23 September) that panic-buying is “unnecessary” and that it “creates a tension in the supply chain” that could be avoided.

Morrisons have also introduced a rule that prohibits customers from purchasing more than three of items such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

The supermarket told the Independent: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

Panic-buying became a huge issue back in March. Picture: PA

"Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."

The new rules come after Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, wrote an open letter to customers reading: "There is no need to buy more than you usually would. I would like to reassure you that our stores remain fully stocked and ask that you continue to shop considerately.

"We have remained open for our customers throughout the pandemic and will continue to have daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, across all of our products."

