This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook/ITV

By Alice Dear

Iris found fame on This Morning when she left hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield red-faced with explicit admissions about her sex life with Mohammed.

Iris Jones, 83, has revealed she and her toyboy husband of two-years, Mohammed, 37, have split.

The candid pensioner first met her Egyptian lover in 2019 over Facebook, and later became an internet sensation after her graphic sex admissions on This Morning went viral.

Despite years of fighting for their love, Iris and Mohammed have now separated, four year after the unlikely couple first started talking.

Iris has blamed the breakdown of their relationship on arguments, which she says started to replace their love making.

Iris and Mohammed have split after two years of marriage. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Speaking to Closer, she explained: "I never expected to fall in love with someone 46 years younger than me, but I did. I adored everything about Mohammed.

“But it became hard work. We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything. I can’t be doing with that. I’m not a lovesick teenager. I’m 83.”

Iris isn't lonely, however, revealing to the publication that she has replaced Mohammed with a beautiful cat named Mr Tibbs, who she has shared pictures with on her Facebook page.

Speaking about her new companion, Iris said: “I got him just a few days after Mohammed moved out and he’s the perfect companion. He never complains, is very quiet and beautiful to look at – I adore him. And he’s very happy here and doesn’t create an mess."

Iris Jones says she's not missing ex Mohammed after replacing him with a lovely cat called Mr Tibbs. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Iris says that despite her relationship with Mohammed ending, she's not missing him. In fact, she's still holding a grudge over her ex's actions following the breakup.

“I’m not missing Mohammed at all", Iris said: "The thing that annoyed me the most when he left was he took my tempura battered prawns that I’d planned for my dinner that night.”

