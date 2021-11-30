Iris, 82, reunited with toyboy husband Mohamed, 36, as he finally moves to the UK

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's favourite This Morning guest ever, Iris, returned to the sofa with her husband, Mohamed, days after they were reunited.

Iris, 82, and toyboy husband Mohamed, 36, looked happier than ever as they joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the This Morning sofa today.

The couple, who have a 46-year age gap between them, were reunited earlier this month after almost a year apart.

Iris and Mohamed married in November 2020, however, we forced to live apart – Iris in the UK and Mohamed in Cairo - for 11 months due to visa issues.

However, on November 19, the pair were finally reunited when Mohamed flew over the UK, where they now both live together.

Iris and Mohamed were forced to live apart for 11 months after their wedding. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Holly and Phil about the moment she found out her husband could come and live with her, Iris explained she was in Tesco at the time, and started to cry.

Mohamed said he was equally as excited by the news, telling the hosts: "I was screaming in the street in Cairo. Some people think I’m mad, crazy. My wife, we’ll be together at last!”

In sweet footage shown on the ITV morning show, Iris and Mohamed can be seen embracing at the airport as they celebrate being reunited.

Iris told Holly and Phillip that she started crying in the supermarket when she found out Mohamed was coming to the UK. Picture: ITV

While happy to be back together, the pair admitted that they do still receive negative reactions to their marriage.

Mohamed said on the show: “I can’t explain. We have very high pressure. I can’t explain. Some people attack us. Why? I am working… I have business administration. I’m not with Iris because I need something…. I am a rich man, I have a bungalow in Cairo.”

When asked by Phillip whether the negativity had ruined parts of their relationship, Iris said: "Love conquers all."

Iris couldn't keep her hands off husband Mohamed. Picture: ITV

Iris and Mohammed are now looking forward to spending Christmas together.

While Iris' two sons took some time to come around the her 'controversial' relationship, they are now more supportive and may even spend the festive period with the happy couple.

Iris said: "We don’t yet, we don’t know whether we’ll be invited to one son or the other or we’ll be on our own, they might think we want to be on our own, it makes no difference.”

Mohamed went on to add: “They visit us in our home and say congratulations and they give their regards for us. I give you all of you and all the people around the world who support us, strong thanks, strong regard, because all of you support our love story.”

Mohamed told Holly and Phil that they still receive negativity comments from people about their relationship. Picture: ITV

As always, it wouldn't be an Iris interview on This Morning without a cheeky confession from the 82-year-old.

Turning the subject onto the physical part of Iris and Mohamed's relationship, Phil asked: "Are you looking forward to perhaps having more time together?", to which Iris confidently replied: "Our time isn't restricted so we don't need to ration ourselves."

Aware of how viral her first interview with Holly and Phil went, Iris even admitted she gets recognised, with one taxi driver in particular asking her: "Are you the KY Jelly woman?"

