Alison Hammond in pieces as Barry Humphries confuses Dermot for Phillip Schofield

26 November 2021, 14:49

Dermot was mistaken for Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Dermot was mistaken for Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Alison Hammond was unable to control her laughter on This Morning today when Barry Humphries congratulated Dermot O'Leary on 'coming out as gay'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Things got very awkward on This Morning today when comedian Barry Humphries mistook Dermot O’Leary for Phillip Schofield.

The comic appeared on the ITV show to chat to hosts Dermot and Alison Hammond about his long-spanning career.

Towards the end of the interview, Dermot asked him: “Have you kept a diary over the years?”

To which Barry said: “Well, I’ve got a very good memory Dermot.

“Incidentally, I want to congratulate you, Dermot, for your courage.”

Seemingly guessing what he was about to say, Allison burst into laughter as Dermot looked at him baffled.

He went on to say: “When he came out and told us about his sexuality, I think a lot of people respected you for that.”

Barry was referring to Phillip Schofield, who came out as gay in an emotional interview last year.

Alison was left in hysterics on This Morning
Alison was left in hysterics on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Alison was unable to contain herself and burst into laughter while putting her head in her hand.

Looking very awkward, Dermot replied: “Well, thank you. I’ll pass that on to the gentleman who’s here from Monday to Thursday.”

Clearly confused, Barry asked: “Who’s that?”

Dermot answered: “Don’t worry, your memory is crystal clear,” as Alison continued to uncontrollably laugh.

Barry brought it up later in the interview, as he said: "The way we have to live Alison and Dermot, well you've discovered your path..."

Barry Humphries mistook Dermot for Phillip Schofield
Barry Humphries mistook Dermot for Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

"Yep, I've chosen mine, I'm very comfortable with it!" Dermot replied, as Barry commented: "Well, you've told us all about it."

Unsurprisingly, the video was shared across Twitter instantly, with one person writing: “Behold the best thing I’ve EVER seen on #ThisMorning pure TV gold.”

Another person wrote: “I CAN’T STOP WATCHING THIS.”

A third added: “Barry is one of the best guests they have had on in ages. Im in hysterics #thismorning.”

A fourth commented: “Possibly the best interview I've seen in a while, Barry confusing Dermot with Phil #ThisMorning.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's all the stars who have left I'm A Celeb so far

Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Richard Madeley will reportedly still pocket his whopping fee despite leaving I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's Richard Madeley to 'receive full £200,000 fee' despite early exit
I'm A Celebrity's Frankie left in tears following argument with Naughty Boy

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie left in tears following argument with Naughty Boy
Meena killed Ben in Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla could be caught out by iconic character after killing Ben Tucker
Adam Woodyatt is facing three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity castle for a six-figure sum

How much is Adam Woodyatt being paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is his net worth?

Trending on Heart

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

These are the messiest bedrooms in the UK

Girl, 8, wins UK's messiest bedroom competition

Lifestyle

Black Friday has come early

When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for

Shopping

Here's the best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers

Shopping

The best Black Friday aftershave deals

Best Black Friday aftershave deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Diesel

Shopping

The best Black Friday deals on trainers

Black Friday 2021 deals on trainers: Discounts on everything from Nike to Puma

Lifestyle

Best Black Friday deals on fitness equipment

Best Black Friday deals on exercise, fitness and workout equipment

Shopping

A council in Australia is considering banning cats from roaming

Australian council could ban cats outside unless on a lead under new rules

Lifestyle

Adele was reunited with her English teacher during An Audience With Adele

Adele gifts beloved teacher £500 tickets to her sold out concert

Celebrities

Sue Radford spends £5k on his children's Christmas presents

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford to spend £5,000 on Christmas gifts for children

Celebrities

Katie Price has shared a photo of Harvey at college

Proud Katie Price shares sweet glimpse of Harvey at college

Celebrities

Richard Madeley had no choice but to quit I'm A Celebrity after he broke the 'COVID bubble'

Why did Richard Madeley quit I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Richard Madeley has left the I'm A Celebrity castle

Richard Madeley quits I'm A Celebrity