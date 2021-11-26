Alison Hammond in pieces as Barry Humphries confuses Dermot for Phillip Schofield

Dermot was mistaken for Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Alison Hammond was unable to control her laughter on This Morning today when Barry Humphries congratulated Dermot O'Leary on 'coming out as gay'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Things got very awkward on This Morning today when comedian Barry Humphries mistook Dermot O’Leary for Phillip Schofield.

The comic appeared on the ITV show to chat to hosts Dermot and Alison Hammond about his long-spanning career.

Towards the end of the interview, Dermot asked him: “Have you kept a diary over the years?”

Behold the best thing I’ve EVER seen on #ThisMorning pure TV gold 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FU1cfVlqCX — Stephanie Soteriou 🍁🍂 (@StephanieRiou) November 26, 2021

To which Barry said: “Well, I’ve got a very good memory Dermot.

“Incidentally, I want to congratulate you, Dermot, for your courage.”

Seemingly guessing what he was about to say, Allison burst into laughter as Dermot looked at him baffled.

He went on to say: “When he came out and told us about his sexuality, I think a lot of people respected you for that.”

Barry was referring to Phillip Schofield, who came out as gay in an emotional interview last year.

Alison was left in hysterics on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Alison was unable to contain herself and burst into laughter while putting her head in her hand.

Looking very awkward, Dermot replied: “Well, thank you. I’ll pass that on to the gentleman who’s here from Monday to Thursday.”

Clearly confused, Barry asked: “Who’s that?”

Dermot answered: “Don’t worry, your memory is crystal clear,” as Alison continued to uncontrollably laugh.

Barry brought it up later in the interview, as he said: "The way we have to live Alison and Dermot, well you've discovered your path..."

Barry Humphries mistook Dermot for Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

"Yep, I've chosen mine, I'm very comfortable with it!" Dermot replied, as Barry commented: "Well, you've told us all about it."

Unsurprisingly, the video was shared across Twitter instantly, with one person writing: “Behold the best thing I’ve EVER seen on #ThisMorning pure TV gold.”

Another person wrote: “I CAN’T STOP WATCHING THIS.”

A third added: “Barry is one of the best guests they have had on in ages. Im in hysterics #thismorning.”

A fourth commented: “Possibly the best interview I've seen in a while, Barry confusing Dermot with Phil #ThisMorning.”