Pensioner Iris, 81, says family are giving her the 'silent treatment' after marriage to Egyptian toyboy, 36

12 November 2020, 13:06 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 13:10

Iris was back on This Morning today
Iris was back on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

This Morning legend Iris was back on the show today to update Holly and Phil on her wedding...

Iris Jones returned to This Morning for a third time today to give an update on her relationship with her younger man.

The 81-year-old revealed that she and Mohamed, 36, had finally got married - and were currently on their honeymoon in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Opening up to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the wedding, Iris said: "It wasn't the traditional marriage, just an exchange of documents, we had to sign several documents with a signature and thumb print."



Iris and Mohamed are on their honeymoon
Iris and Mohamed are on their honeymoon. Picture: ITV

When Holly asked where they celebrated, she replied that they went to KFC, adding that she's 'on the toilet all the time' if she eats spicy foods.

Iris caused a stir during her first appearance on This Morning with her graphic description of her first night of passion with Mohamed, revealing that she used a whole jar of KY Jelly.

During her interview today, she said her wedding night was "just the same as the first night really except it wasn't so difficult."

Holly and Phil quizzed the couple about their wedding night
Holly and Phil quizzed the couple about their wedding night. Picture: ITV

She also said that her family hadn't spoken to her since her wedding, saying: "I'm getting the silent treatment, I haven't heard anything yet, I’ll probably get in touch when I'm returning to England, I need to know how they feel about Mohamed, he’s wonderful."

Iris first appeared on This Morning in January
Iris first appeared on This Morning in January. Picture: ITV

During their last appearance on This Morning, Iris opened up about their wedding plans, saying: "We are trying to rush the Egyptian embassy and the home office in Britain to get the papers sorted out so we can say we’re well and truly married, and age makes no difference to love.

"I never ever dreamed about a perfect love, but when i met Mohamed the dream came true. It is true love, the age gap disappears into the distance."

The couple met on Facebook on June 21 2019. Speaking about their meeting, Iris said: "Mohamed messaged me cos we had lots of interests - archaeology general knowledge, I always wanted to go to Egypt, he said he’d be a tour guide, from there it escalated into full blown love".

