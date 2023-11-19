I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children? Picture: ITV/Getty

How old is Nick Pickard, who is his girlfriend and does he have any children? Here are all the answers.

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One of the contestants vying for the crown is Nick Pickard. After gaining fame on Hollyoaks as Tony Hutchinson, Nick is hoping fans of the show will get to know him a bit better.

How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have kids? Here is everything you need to know.

Nick Pickard is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates. Picture: ITV

How old is Nick Pickard?

Nick Pickard is 48-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Nick spoke about how much he would love to win the show.

The actor said: "To win would be fantastic as the public have voted for you and it means you have done something right! It would be the icing on the cake, but this is going to be such a rewarding experience. It’s a win, win."

Nick Pickard will be hoping to be crowned King of the Jungle. Picture: Getty

Is Nick Pickard married?

Nick Pickard is not married but does have a girlfriend.

The Hollyoaks favourite is in a long-term relationship with Sarah Corrin.

Nick Pickard is in a relationship with Sarah Corrin. Picture: Instagram/Nick Pickard

Does Nick Pickard have any children?

Nick Pickard has one child, 25-year-old Ellie.

The actor keeps his personal life private, so not much is known about his daughter.

