I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

By Hope Wilson

Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and what is her job? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One of the contestants vying for the crown is Danielle Harold.

Danielle Harold is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Danielle Harold?

Danielle Harold is an actress from London.

Her first TV appearance was in Jamie's Dream School which involved a group of teenagers being taught by celebrity teachers who were experts in their field.

Danielle Harold will be hoping to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. Picture: Alamy

How old is Danielle Harold?

Danielle Harold is 31-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Danielle explained why she wanted to do the show, saying: "It’s been a crazy, crazy year and so why not top it off with the craziest thing ever by doing this?! It’s definitely a shock to the system and I am both excited and nervous.

"This is so much tougher than anything or any role I have ever done before as it is all so new."

Danielle Harold is best-known for being an actress. Picture: Alamy

Was Danielle Harold in EastEnders?

Danielle Harold is best known for playing Lola Pearce in EastEnders.

She began the role in 2011 before leaving in 2015. Danielle reprised the role in 2019 and played Lola until earlier this year when her character passed away.

Danielle was involved in a heartbreaking cancer storyline which saw Lola be diagnosed with brain cancer. Fans were devastated by Lola's death, but will be happy to see Danielle return to our screens.