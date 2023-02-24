Exclusive

Ant and Dec reunited with Britain's Got Talent child star Connie Talbot 16 years after the show

By Naomi Bartram

Ant and Dec were in for a shock when former Britain's Got Talent star Connie Talbot surprised them on Heart Breakfast.

Ant and Dec joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this Friday to chat about the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

But there was a special surprise for the hosts when they were reunited with former Britain’s Got Talent star Connie Talbot.

Jamie and Amanda blindfolded the presenters and walked Connie into the studio before asking them to guess who was in front of them.

Dec first asked if they’d ever been on TV together, to which Connie answered yes, but when Ant asked if they’d been in Australia together, she said no.

Connie Talbot was reunited with Ant and Dec. Picture: Global

The pair then narrowed it down to a talent show, before Amanda was forced to give them a hint.

“She now has front teeth,” Amanda said, referencing the fact Connie first auditioned at the age of six-years-old without her front teeth.

Dec finally guessed correctly that Connie was next to them before taking their blindfolds off.

Connie was one of the first ever contestants on the show back in 2007, and finished as runner-up to opera singer Paul Potts.

She’s now an independent artist and even has an EP coming out soon, with Amanda adding: “She’s got an absolutely stunning voice.”

Watch the full chat on the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart