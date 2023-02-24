Exclusive

Ant and Dec reunited with Britain's Got Talent child star Connie Talbot 16 years after the show

24 February 2023, 12:42

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ant and Dec were in for a shock when former Britain's Got Talent star Connie Talbot surprised them on Heart Breakfast.

Ant and Dec joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this Friday to chat about the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

But there was a special surprise for the hosts when they were reunited with former Britain’s Got Talent star Connie Talbot.

Jamie and Amanda blindfolded the presenters and walked Connie into the studio before asking them to guess who was in front of them.

Dec first asked if they’d ever been on TV together, to which Connie answered yes, but when Ant asked if they’d been in Australia together, she said no.

Connie Talbot was reunited with Ant and Dec
Connie Talbot was reunited with Ant and Dec. Picture: Global

The pair then narrowed it down to a talent show, before Amanda was forced to give them a hint.

“She now has front teeth,” Amanda said, referencing the fact Connie first auditioned at the age of six-years-old without her front teeth.

Dec finally guessed correctly that Connie was next to them before taking their blindfolds off.

Connie was one of the first ever contestants on the show back in 2007, and finished as runner-up to opera singer Paul Potts.

She’s now an independent artist and even has an EP coming out soon, with Amanda adding: “She’s got an absolutely stunning voice.”

Watch the full chat on the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Pink's daughter Willow, 11, has a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage

Pink's daughter Willow, 11, has a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage

Celebrities

Alison Hammond denies she's engaged on This Morning

Alison Hammond denies she's engaged as Dermot quizzes her on This Morning

Celebrities

Chloe Madeley has hit out at one of her followers

Chloe Madeley hits back after being mum-shamed over 'missing' car seat

Celebrities

A snow blast could hit the UK next week

UK weather: Snow to hit Britain next week as Met Office warns of cold snap

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond refuses to take part in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway prank in first look clip

Alison Hammond refuses to take part in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway prank in first look clip

Celebrities

Noel and Sue Radford have defended their trip to the Maldives

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend luxury holiday to the Maldives

Celebrities

Danny Dyer has opened up about his marriage

Danny Dyer reveals his wife ‘cleared their bank account’ after he cheated

Celebrities

A mum has opened up about her children's bedtime routine

‘My toddler doesn't have a bedtime and stays up until 3am’

Lifestyle

Sam Faiers has opened up about her winter holiday

Sam Faiers sparks debate after complaining about first class flight home from holiday

Celebrities

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible kitchen

Mark Wright shows off incredible kitchen in £3.5million Essex mansion

Celebrities

Ranvir Singh has replaced Lorraine Kelly while she recovers from her illness

Lorraine Kelly replaced again as illness forces her to miss another show

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a mini dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral pinafore dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Laura Anderson has shared a statement

Pregnant Laura Anderson breaks silence on split from Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy

Celebrities

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together later this year

Laura Anderson's dig at ex Gary Lucy as she 'changes baby's name' in post

Celebrities

EastEnders actor Kellie Bright shares game-changing theory on Christmas murder

EastEnders actor Kellie Bright shares game-changing theory on Christmas murder

TV & Movies