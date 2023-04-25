Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

25 April 2023, 12:36 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 13:33

Gillian McKeith enters the I'm A Celeb South Africa camp

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: Shaun Ryder was horrified when Gillian McKeith turned up after they fell out 10 years ago...

I'm A Celebrity South Africa is already proving very dramatic this year with Gillian McKeith making a shock return to camp.

But while Ant and Dec were very excited to welcome the 2010 star to join the rest of the celebs, one man wasn’t so happy.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, the campmates looked on in shock as Gillian said: "I couldn't let you do this without jungle Gill!"

Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder is then heard saying: "F***** hell."

Shaun Ryder was not happy to see Gillian McKeith
Shaun Ryder was not happy to see Gillian McKeith. Picture: ITV

When Paul Burrell then asked: "Is she as mad as a box of frogs?", he replied: "Yes, last time I wanted to kill her."

But what happened with Gillian and Shaun during their time on I’m A Celebrity? Here’s a look back at their feud…

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith’s I’m A Celebrity row

I’m A Celebrity fans might remember Shaun and Gilliam got into some huge arguments during their time in camp.

There was one particular trial which saw them forced to enter freezing cold water to win stars for camp.

Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder have had an ongoing feud
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder have had an ongoing feud. Picture: Shutterstock

Shaun shouted at the time: “You're a f****** irritating woman," while Gillian replied: "You say nasty things all the time... your tone, everything. The way you speak to everyone."

Things got even more tense when Gillian told Shaun not to smoke in front of her, which didn’t go down well.

He hit back: “You what? I’ll smoke where I want, you can go in the toilet. I smoke where I want, don’t tell me where I can’t smoke.”

After she then asked him not to swear, he snapped: “I’ll swear when I want to swear so f*** off.”

After she left the jungle, Gillian told Ant and Dec that she and Shaun had a “love-hate” relationship.

Gillian McKeith is back on I'm A Celebrity
Gillian McKeith is back on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

“Sometimes we would get on good but other times I was just frightened,” she said,

Shaun later described her as ‘a bit of a d***’ with ‘no manners’.

Aside from her row with Shaun, Gillian is best known for fainting during one trial, with accusations at the time that she fell to the floor to avoid doing trials

Gillian has repeatedly denied faking her fainting the last time around and is ready to take on a new challenge.

In her pre-show interview, she said: "It’s going to be more terrifying this time because back then, I didn’t know what to expect but this time I can’t use that as an excuse.

"What I felt before feels 1000 times worse now and all of it freaks me out but I feel I’ve got a calling to represent all the scaredy cats in Britain – and that is the reason why I’ve said yes."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Alyssa has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde lost her job after the show

Adele opened up in Carpool Karaoke

Adele left in tears as she opens up about divorce in final ever Carpool Karaoke

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how Enzo pulled off magic trick

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

Trending on Heart

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees

Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

A parent has said it's 'selfish' to let a child cry in a restaurant

Parent sparks debate after claiming it’s ‘selfish’ to let children cry in restaurants

Lifestyle

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line

Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

Lifestyle

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Molly-Mae Hague has taken her daughter Bambi on her first holiday

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Cam and Tayla were rumoured to have 'cheated' on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Cam Woods and Tayla Winter's secret 'affair' explained

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress

Celebrities

Len Goodman has died after a battle with bone cancer

Len Goodman: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, cause of death and family

Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman has died aged 78

Len Goodman dead: Strictly Come Dancing star dies of bone cancer aged 78

Dale Meeks has passed away at the age of 47

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 48 as Ant and Dec share tribute

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster

Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation