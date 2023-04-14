Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

14 April 2023, 12:46

Owen Warner jokingly proposes to his girlfriend on holiday

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Owen Warner dating? Everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity winner's new girlfriend...

Owen Warner has gone public with his new girlfriend Jemma, who just happens to be Jason Donovan's daughter.

The I’m A Celebrity star met Jemma on the set of Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks after she joined as Rayne Royce earlier this year.

While the pair have been hinting at their romance for weeks, Owen - who is also known as Romeo Nightingale on the show - finally confirmed they are an item.

After jetting off to Mallorca together for a mini break, the couple shared some photos enjoying the sun.

Owen Warner is reportedly dating Jemma Donovan
Owen Warner is reportedly dating Jemma Donovan. Picture: Instagram

The first snap is a casual photo of Owen taking a bite out of a pastry, while the second sees Owen and Jemma with their arms wrapped around each other.

In a funny prank video, Owen jokingly dropped down to one knee to 'propose' before quickly standing up.

"She’s still not forgiven me for that one," the star captioned the post.

Other snaps from their adventure include Jemma posing in front of the incredible views and stunning walks.

Fans and followers have been quick to comment, with one writing: “Ooooh so you two are together FOR REAL FOR REAL.”

Someone else said: “They are so cute together!,” while a third added: “100% together in and if you are such a cute couple.”

According to The Sun, the couple were joined by Jemma's mum Angie, her brother Zac and sister Molly for the trip, while Jason was missing due to work commitments.

Who is Owen Warner’s new girlfriend Jemma Donovan?

Jemma is an actor and singer who joined the cast of Channel 4's Hollyoaks in January, where as 'party girl' and 'social media sensation' Rayne Royce.

After landing the role, Jemma said: "I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to be able to bring something unique and fun to a new role and I can't wait to be a part of the Hollyoaks family."

Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan went on holiday together
Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan went on holiday together. Picture: Instagram

Jemma is best known for playing Harlow Robinson in Neighbours from 2019 and she is also a passionate singer.

In real life, Jemma's dad is Neighbours legend Jason Donovan who often shares photos of his daughter on Instagram.

Who are Owen Warner’s ex girlfriends?

Since becoming an actor, Owen has dated many famous women, including Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and The Apprentice star Camilla Ainsworth.

He also dated Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis for over a year and had a brief romance with Love Island finalist Lana Jenkins.

Owen met Lana while she worked on CBBC’s So Awkward, while he met Camilla online and the pair started flirting on Instagram.

