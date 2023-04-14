When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?

14 April 2023, 10:40 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 12:57

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX.
I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX. Picture: ITV

The official start date for the All Stars special has been announced – and it's within a matter of weeks.

I'm A Celebrity fans are in for a treat as the start date for the South Africa All Stars special has been announced - and it's so soon.

The first ever All Stars edition, which marks the reality show's 20-year anniversary, will premiere on ITV later this month and has an incredible line-up.

The one-off series will feature a string of famous faces who have previously braved the Aussie jungle, but this time the telly icons have flown to the Savanna for a different kind of experience.

So what date and time will I'm A Celebrity South Africa start? And who is in the All Stars line-up? Here we reveal all the details.

I'm A Celebrity set to go to South Africa

When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will premiere at 9pm on Monday 24th April 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX.

The new edition will feature stars who have previously been on the show, but they will face more twists and turns in this series than ever before.

ITV explained: "All the campmates survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before.

"The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving."

Swapping Huntsman spiders and witchetty grubs for lions, rhinos and elephants, viewers can expect a different level of survival in the African bush.

There also won't be a public vote like there is in the Australian version, but that doesn't mean the competition won't be brutal.

Campmates will battle against each other in a string of terrifying trials to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.

Who is hosting I'm A Celebrity South Africa?

I'm A Celeb wouldn't be as iconic without Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly so it's only right they are hosting the South Africa special.

The cheeky duo, who have presented the show since its launch in 2002, confirmed on Twitter that they were jetting off to the African bush for the All Stars edition.

Speaking of the line-up for the latest series, Ant said: "It's a question we always get asked... who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream."

Dec also added: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"

Soap star Helen Flanagan, TV personality Carol Vorderman and Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread are among the line-up.
Soap star Helen Flanagan, TV personality Carol Vorderman and Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread are among the line-up. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity South Africa line-up

ITV bosses confirmed the start date this week with a Twitter post that tagged some of the starry line-up.

Putting their survival skills to the test are I'm A Celeb graduates Shaun Ryder, Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan, Janice Dickinson, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Amir Khan, Fatima Whitbread and Jordan Banjo.

When the cast was announced, fans were concerned that winner Joe Swash was nowhere to be seen, but the show's masterminds have some celebrity surprises up their sleeves.

"There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp," said the channel.

Producers are keeping tight-lipped over who else will appear later in the programme but rumours suggest there could be some I'm A Celeb royalty on the way.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

Owen Warner has gone official with his new girlfriend Gemma Donovan

Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

Alicya Eyo starred in Emmerdale

Ruby Haswell Emmerdale: What happened and where is actress Alicya Eyo now?

Tahnee and Ollie were matched on MAFS Australia

Inside Married at First Sight stars Tahnee and Ollie's relationship after the show

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

Trending on Heart

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

Parenting

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping

A Tesco shopper found a Huntsman spider in his bananas

Terrified shopper finds world’s largest venomous spider with egg sac in Tesco bananas

Lifestyle

33 schools across Suffolk and Essex are due to close for an additional five days.

Parents furious after schools add one-week extra holiday to autumn half-term

Parenting

Ed and Cherry have two daughters together, Lyra and Jupiter.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife? Sweet story behind his and Cherry Seaborn's relationship

Celebrities

The Chase contestant made history this week

The Chase viewers shocked after contestant's record-breaking solo win

Layton and Mel are still together after Married at First Sight Australia

Inside Married at First Sight Australia stars Melinda and Layton's relationship after the show
A Harry Potter TV series is officially in the works, confirms Warner Bros.

Harry Potter is officially being turned into a TV series

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

Married at First Sight UK apply 2023: How to sign up to the new series

Caitlin from Married at First Sight Australia has a new boyfriend

MAFS Australia's Caitlin McConville reveals new boyfriend after splitting from Shannon Adams
Caleb and Nicky were revealed as Tates

All the secret Emmerdale clues that pointed to Caleb and Nicky’s real identities

The Go Fund Me page has raised over £160,000 in donations so far.

Go Fund Me page set up after vandals destroy mum’s allotment she used to feed 1,600 people

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has revealed she ordered 20 Disney World tickets

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats entire family to Disney World tickets

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her fertility journey

Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she shares difficult fertility journey

Michelin-star chef Paul busted the pasta myth on TikTok.

Michelin-star chef shares major pasta mistake people always make

Food & Drink