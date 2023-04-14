When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?
14 April 2023, 10:40 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 12:57
The official start date for the All Stars special has been announced – and it's within a matter of weeks.
I'm A Celebrity fans are in for a treat as the start date for the South Africa All Stars special has been announced - and it's so soon.
The first ever All Stars edition, which marks the reality show's 20-year anniversary, will premiere on ITV later this month and has an incredible line-up.
The one-off series will feature a string of famous faces who have previously braved the Aussie jungle, but this time the telly icons have flown to the Savanna for a different kind of experience.
So what date and time will I'm A Celebrity South Africa start? And who is in the All Stars line-up? Here we reveal all the details.
I'm A Celebrity set to go to South Africa
When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?
I'm A Celebrity South Africa will premiere at 9pm on Monday 24th April 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX.
The new edition will feature stars who have previously been on the show, but they will face more twists and turns in this series than ever before.
ITV explained: "All the campmates survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before.
"The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving."
Confirmed: I'm A Celebrity...South Africa starts Monday 24 April at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX@amirkingkhan @helenflanagan1 @carolvorders @FatimaWh1tbread @PaulBurrell_RVM @philtufnell @JaniceDickenson @officialswr Jordan Banjo. Details > https://t.co/rBhonLNznS pic.twitter.com/untec2VLJk— ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 12, 2023
Swapping Huntsman spiders and witchetty grubs for lions, rhinos and elephants, viewers can expect a different level of survival in the African bush.
There also won't be a public vote like there is in the Australian version, but that doesn't mean the competition won't be brutal.
Campmates will battle against each other in a string of terrifying trials to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.
South Africaaaaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023. 🤩 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WS2KcPzewg— antanddec (@antanddec) September 22, 2022
Who is hosting I'm A Celebrity South Africa?
I'm A Celeb wouldn't be as iconic without Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly so it's only right they are hosting the South Africa special.
The cheeky duo, who have presented the show since its launch in 2002, confirmed on Twitter that they were jetting off to the African bush for the All Stars edition.
Speaking of the line-up for the latest series, Ant said: "It's a question we always get asked... who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream."
Dec also added: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"
I'm A Celebrity South Africa line-up
ITV bosses confirmed the start date this week with a Twitter post that tagged some of the starry line-up.
Putting their survival skills to the test are I'm A Celeb graduates Shaun Ryder, Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan, Janice Dickinson, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Amir Khan, Fatima Whitbread and Jordan Banjo.
When the cast was announced, fans were concerned that winner Joe Swash was nowhere to be seen, but the show's masterminds have some celebrity surprises up their sleeves.
"There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp," said the channel.
Producers are keeping tight-lipped over who else will appear later in the programme but rumours suggest there could be some I'm A Celeb royalty on the way.
