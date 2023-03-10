Helen Flanagan shares motherhood struggles after split from Scott Sinclair

The mum-of-three told fans she felt "frazzled". Picture: Instagram/@hjflanagan

The former Coronation Street star told fans she found single parenting "tough".

Helen Flanagan has opened up about life as a single parent and admitted she is struggling with motherhood following her split from ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street star, 32, who shares three children with the professional footballer, confessed she found taking care of Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and one-year-old Charlie "hard" and is exhausted a lot of the time.

The soap actress revealed she felt torn trying to spread her time between them all but is trying her best to keep the kids happy.

Helen was prompted to talk about her emotional state when asked by a follower, "How do you find having 3 kids? I'm frazzled lol".

The former soap star told fans she was "tired most of the time". Picture: Instagram/@hjflanagan

Alongside a photo of herself collapsed on a bed, she replied: "I find being a mum hard.

"I feel tired most of the time and like I have to split myself into three but just love them so much.

"[I] would never change it for the world and I just give them all I've got every day."

The couple, who were together for 13 years, have been co-parenting since deciding to call it quits last year.

During their break-up a source told The Sun that Helen's engagement ring broke, which she believed was a "bad omen".

After trying to work through their issues the duo ended their relationship for good, meaning the children now spend time with each parent separately.

Helen sparked more concern among her fans earlier this week when she posted a photo of herself wearing a white wedding dress, despite never going through with her marriage.

She captioned the snap, in which she was kissing daughter Delilah on the head: "Happy International Women’s Day. Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

Many praised her bravery but some followers questioned why she was posting what they believe could be a painful memory of her broken engagement.

Last year the former soap star also revealed she found it tough being constantly judged for her choices.

In November, she vented online about an incident that had affected her, saying: "I'm quite good I think at controlling my emotions, I'm quite busy, but I always have emotional outbursts when I'm due on.

"This is like a long story short... I was really annoyed last week because, I won't go into too much detail, but basically I hate it when mums are made to feel uncomfortable."

"I didn't have Matilda young but youngish, and I've always gone everywhere with my kids - like flown with them, trains, hotels and I've just literally always gone where I want to go.

"I just don't like it when you get people who basically are being rubbish towards you because you've got kids and you're a mum, basically giving you the evils."

