Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look. Picture: Instagram/@hjgflanagan

The mother-of-three slammed the negative comments and urged Instagram followers to "empower women" instead.

Helen Flanagan has called out cruel social media trolls who branded her "tacky and unclassy" for posing in a sultry red dress online.

The ex-Coronation Street actress, 32, admitted she was "taken back" by a string of mean messages she received after sharing a video reel of her Valentine's Day outfit on Instagram.

The mother-of-three urged followers who posted negative comments about her appearance to "empower women" instead of tearing them down.

Taking to her Stories with screengrabs of the nasty remarks, she highlighted the brutal criticism she was facing.

The former Coronation Street star shared some of the messages she received. Picture: Instagram/@hjgflanagan

"Let's hope no children sees this as a role model or aspirational. Fake is not the way," said one scathing opinion.

While a second added: "What happened to classy, Helen."

Days after being bombarded with the barrage of abuse, she decided to hit back at the savage statements online.

Next to a post that said "Empowered Women Empower Women", she wrote: "So I shared a fashion reel a few days ago and I was a bit taken back from the not so nice comments I got on the post.

"I was more shocked that the majority of them were from women. I’m a girls girl and very much for other women and I always have another womens back.

"I don’t believe women should comment negatively about other women. I enjoy seeing women feeling glamorous and feeling empowered and dressing how they want to dress."

The mother-of-three posed in a cherry red dress. Picture: Instagram/@hjgflanagan

Helen went on to admit that she sometimes sees revealing outfits she wouldn't wear but thinks "good on the girl" for having the confidence to go for it.

The former soap favourite continued: "I had some comments from other women about being “tacky” or “unclassy” well to me being a woman and speaking so badly of another womens appearance is “tacky and unclassy”.

"I never speak badly about how another women looks as it’s just vile.

"I had comments about not being a good role model to my daughters. I will bring up my daughters to be kind, beautiful women that support other women with good morals and girl code.

"Or you can just scroll past…. On social media you don’t like something you don’t have to comment.

"I love my account I feel like I really connect with others women and mothers and yeah basically I support other women, I don’t drag them down.

"As women we need each other."

The fashion video, which saw the glamorous star in a plunging red top and skirt, was also met with compliments as fans spoke out in her defence.

"So many women giving out vile comments, what happened to girl code????? Wear what YOU like, feel fabulous for yourself x," wrote one supportive follower.

Celebrity pals also fought back in her honour as she received kind messages from fellow soap actors, TV presenters and reality stars.

"You look unbelievable, it really is just sad jealous people! You have to feel sorry for them that they’re so unhappy they have to project it onto someone else. We love you!," wrote Love Island star Olivia Bowen.

Strictly star Gemma Atkinson added: "These people don’t even like themselves Helen, so they will never be kind to anyone else. I genuinely pity anyone who feels the need to try and hurt or offend anyone else. They must be SO insecure and sad within their own lives. Ps. I wish mine looked like that again!"

