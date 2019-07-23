Helen Flanagan admits 'mummy guilt' over decision to stop breastfeeding daughter Delilah

Helen Flanagan, 28, says she feels guilty about deciding to stop breastfeeding her 13-month-old daughter Delilah. Picture: Instagram

The Coronation Street star opens up about her anxiety and reveals motherhood "isn't always easy"

Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan has admitted to being racked with "mummy guilt" over her decision to stop breastfeeding daughter Delilah.

The soap star, 28, opened up about motherhood in a heartfelt post on Instagram that revealed she had weened her 13-month-old baby girl but felt "really anxious" about her choice.

Sharing her emotions with her 825k followers, the glamorous mother-of-two wrote: "This weeks been hard but not as hard as I expected.

"I made the decision to stop feeding my baby after 13 months this week and it was the right decision for me but not always easy, I also wanted to get delilah sleeping in a cot as me and scott needed to get our bed back after finally getting matilda into her own room aged four.

"I didn’t know how I was going to do it as I’ve always hated my babies crying as it makes me really anxious.

"I’ve had mastitis this week too. I’m going to write a blog this week coming on my @delilahrubyuk website when I’m not so sleep deprived about hormones, periods returning after feeding and mummy guilt."

Helen welcomed Delilah in June last year with footballer boyfriend Scott Sinclair.

The couple, who got engaged at Disneyland Paris in front of the fairytale castle last May, also have a four-year-old daughter called Matilda.

In November last year, the Corrie star said she was waiting until her youngest child turned one to begin planning the nuptials, but knows when it happens her kids will love watching their parents tie the knot.

She told The Sun: "I think the girls will absolutely love it, Matilda will love wearing a pretty dress – she will be in her element. I feel like Scott and I are already married."

Helen also revealed exactly what she wants for her dream wedding day.

She added: "I’m really picky and I’m looking for something perfect.

"We’re quite a modern couple so I don’t want anything old fashioned, and I definitely don’t want to get married somewhere one of my friends has had their wedding.

"I’m going to be super glamorous, you won’t have seen anything like it before [laughs]! It’ll be big hair, big make-up, full on glam. I’m going all out!"