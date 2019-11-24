Helen Flanagan hits back after troll tells her to 'stop moaning about your kids!'

Mother of two Helen Flanagan has hit back at the troll. Picture: Instagram

The Coronation Street star has responded to a mum-shamer who has criticised her for 'moaning' when she said she locked herself in the bathroom to get a moment of 'peace'.

She is a dedicated mother to two young daughters, Matilda, four and 17-month old Delilah, whom she shares with fiancé Scott Sinclair but last night she received backlash when a troll who criticised her 'for moaning' about parenthood after she told how she struggled to get a moment of 'peace'.

She admitted to locking herself in the bathroom and asked other parents if they do the same. Picture: Instagram

It's an all too common problem among parents with young kids and she took to the site to ask fellow parents if they ever locked themselves in the toilet to get some quiet time. She highlighted how she was feeling on her Instagram stories but then received criticism from a troll in the form of a DM who said: 'Stop ranting about ur kids!

'Buckle up and get on with it!!! There are some people who are unable to conceive then u have people like urself moaning!

'It’s part of the process get on with it and stop RANTING! Which is what your doing.'

Responding to person, the 29-year-old soap actress described herself as an 'honest mother' and added that she herself had friends who couldn't conceive.

READ MORE: Helen Flanagan admits 'mummy guilt' over decision to stop breastfeeding daughter Delilah

She replied: 'Actually. I am honest on my Instagram so other mums can identity with me and feel less on their own.

'I am supportive of other women.'

Writing on top of a screen grab of the exchange, she wanted to highlight to her followers the types of messages she gets: 'Direct messages like this. I have friends very close to me who have struggled to conceive.'

Helen's response comes after she recently gave a new interview to OK! magazine, in which she discussed her feelings about the pressure new mums are under to bounce back into shape.

In a second story post, alongside a snap of a muffin, she said: 'Delilah screamed so much in the car today I was so stressed I had to stop at Costa drive thru and inhale this.'. Picture: Instagram

Insisting it wasn't important, she said: 'I never went on a post-baby diet. I hate diets and don't think they're healthy... Having two daughters, I don't want either of them to ever say, "I can't eat this".'