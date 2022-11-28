I'm A Celebrity final voting figures reveal how much Jill Scott won by

28 November 2022, 17:38

Jill Scott celebrates winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and third place position-holder Matt Hancock
Jill Scott celebrates winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and third place position-holder Matt Hancock. Picture: Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity voting figures reveal that Jill Scott beat Owen Warner by 15 per cent.

I'm A Celebrity 2022 came to an end on Sunday evening, with footballer Jill Scott being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner came in second place, and former Health Secretary and working MP Matt Hancock came in third place.

Prior to the final three being revealed, Mike Tindall was voted out of the jungle, taking fourth place on the hit reality show.

Now, the voting figures from the final have been shared, revealing that there wasn't much of a gap between Jill and Owen's votes, and that Matt was nowhere near winning the show.

Jill Scott and Owen Warner celebrate making it to the final of I'm A Celebrity 2022
Jill Scott and Owen Warner celebrate making it to the final of I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec revealed during the final that a massive 12 million people had voted for their King or Queen of the Jungle.

The third place votes came in as:

  • Jill Scott 47.29%
  • Owen Warner 30.99%
  • Matt Hancock 21.72%

The final voting figures (for the winner) came in as:

  • Jill Scott 57.66%
  • Owen Warner 42.34%

Related video:

Speaking after being named the Queen of the Jungle, Jill said: "I just can't believe it. Honestly, I think I'm going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she's done."

She added: "We were one big team, I don't think there should be one winner, we couldn't have got through it without all of us."

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Owen Warner's brothers surprise I'm A Celebrity finalist dressed as show rangers

Owen Warner's brothers surprise I'm A Celebrity finalist dressed as show rangers

Mike shared an insight into his married life with Zara Tindall.

Mike Tindall reveals what sleepovers at Buckingham Palace are really like

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall opens up about relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall opens up about relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry
David Walliams is reportedly leaving BGT after a decade.

David Walliams 'quits Britain's Got Talent' after 10 years on hit show

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself

This Morning

Trending on Heart

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen is asked if she believes in Santa Claus by child in heartwarming old video

Royals

Fast-food litter has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Number plates could be printed on McDonald's drive-thru orders to catch litterers

Food & Drink

The Knoxes say they're the "luckiest people in the world".

Shocked mum found out she was having triplets at 7 months pregnant

Parenting

Guinness World Records has announced that Flossie is officially the oldest cat in the world.

Flossie, 26, officially named oldest cat in the world

Lifestyle

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Locations, dates and schedule revealed

Christmas

You can defrost your car with onions

Simple hack to defrost your car windscreen using an onion

Lifestyle

It's time for the Gonks to come out!

Woman divides opinion after showing off her ‘Gonkified’ festive stairs

Christmas

Boy George hit out at Lorraine on Twitter

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George hits out at Lorraine over 'tantrum' dig

Airports could ditch 100ml liquid rule

UK airports to scrap 100ml liquids hand luggage rule

News

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

Dec accidentally swore live on I'm A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity fans shocked as Declan Donnelly accidentally swears live on-air

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed

More train strikes are on the way before Christmas – here’s everything you need to know.

Christmas train strikes: Travel chaos as festive cancellation dates announced

Travel

Izzy won a competition to voice the self-service checkouts at Tesco.

Tesco reveals new self-checkout voice after customer wins competition

Lifestyle