I'm A Celebrity final voting figures reveal how much Jill Scott won by

Jill Scott celebrates winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and third place position-holder Matt Hancock. Picture: Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity voting figures reveal that Jill Scott beat Owen Warner by 15 per cent.

I'm A Celebrity 2022 came to an end on Sunday evening, with footballer Jill Scott being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner came in second place, and former Health Secretary and working MP Matt Hancock came in third place.

Prior to the final three being revealed, Mike Tindall was voted out of the jungle, taking fourth place on the hit reality show.

Now, the voting figures from the final have been shared, revealing that there wasn't much of a gap between Jill and Owen's votes, and that Matt was nowhere near winning the show.

Jill Scott and Owen Warner celebrate making it to the final of I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec revealed during the final that a massive 12 million people had voted for their King or Queen of the Jungle.

The third place votes came in as:

Jill Scott 47.29%

Owen Warner 30.99%

Matt Hancock 21.72%

The final voting figures (for the winner) came in as:

Jill Scott 57.66%

Owen Warner 42.34%

Speaking after being named the Queen of the Jungle, Jill said: "I just can't believe it. Honestly, I think I'm going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she's done."

She added: "We were one big team, I don't think there should be one winner, we couldn't have got through it without all of us."

