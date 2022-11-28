Owen Warner's brothers surprise I'm A Celebrity finalist dressed as show rangers

By Alice Dear

Owen Warner, who came second in this year's I'm A Celebrity, was shocked to see his two brothers in Australia after the final.

Owen Warner looked thrilled to see his brothers, Jake and Louie, after leaving the I'm A Celebrity camp.

The Hollyoaks actor came second in the hit reality TV show as his beloved campmate, Jill Scott, took the title of Queen of the Jungle.

After leaving the jungle, Owen was met with his mum and dad who he is believed to have known would be there when he eventually left the show.

Two people he did not expect to see, though, were his brothers, who were not originally going to travel to Australia to see their sibling leave the jungle.

Owen Warner is ecstatic to be greeted by his brothers, Jake and Louie, after leaving I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram/Owen Warner

However, Jake and Louie decided to surprise him and dressed as camp rangers around the set in order not to be spotted before the big moment.

In footage shared on Owen's Instagram, Jake and Louie – dressed as rangers on the show – can be seen invading a picture Owen was having with his parents.

At first, the actor looked confused, however, when the brothers removed their face scarves to reveal who they were, he looked over-the-moon.

The three brothers can be seen jumping in the air to hug one another for several minutes.

Earlier in the day, the two brothers shared a picture on Owen's Instagram of themselves disguised, writing: "We're ready to surprise Owen", adding: "he has no idea we came to surprise him".

Owen Warner's brothers, Jake and Louie, dress as rangers as they prepare to surprise him after the I'm A Celebrity final. Picture: Instagram/Owen Warner

The I'm A Celebrity 2022 final aired on Sunday night, with Ant and Dec announcing Matt Hancock in third place, Owen in second and footballer Jill at the winner of the show.

