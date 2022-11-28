Owen Warner's brothers surprise I'm A Celebrity finalist dressed as show rangers

28 November 2022, 10:24

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Owen Warner, who came second in this year's I'm A Celebrity, was shocked to see his two brothers in Australia after the final.

Owen Warner looked thrilled to see his brothers, Jake and Louie, after leaving the I'm A Celebrity camp.

The Hollyoaks actor came second in the hit reality TV show as his beloved campmate, Jill Scott, took the title of Queen of the Jungle.

After leaving the jungle, Owen was met with his mum and dad who he is believed to have known would be there when he eventually left the show.

Two people he did not expect to see, though, were his brothers, who were not originally going to travel to Australia to see their sibling leave the jungle.

Owen Warner is ecstatic to be greeted by his brothers, Jake and Louie, after leaving I'm A Celebrity
Owen Warner is ecstatic to be greeted by his brothers, Jake and Louie, after leaving I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram/Owen Warner

However, Jake and Louie decided to surprise him and dressed as camp rangers around the set in order not to be spotted before the big moment.

In footage shared on Owen's Instagram, Jake and Louie – dressed as rangers on the show – can be seen invading a picture Owen was having with his parents.

At first, the actor looked confused, however, when the brothers removed their face scarves to reveal who they were, he looked over-the-moon.

The three brothers can be seen jumping in the air to hug one another for several minutes.

Earlier in the day, the two brothers shared a picture on Owen's Instagram of themselves disguised, writing: "We're ready to surprise Owen", adding: "he has no idea we came to surprise him".

Owen Warner's brothers, Jake and Louie, dress as rangers as they prepare to surprise him after the I'm A Celebrity final
Owen Warner's brothers, Jake and Louie, dress as rangers as they prepare to surprise him after the I'm A Celebrity final. Picture: Instagram/Owen Warner

The I'm A Celebrity 2022 final aired on Sunday night, with Ant and Dec announcing Matt Hancock in third place, Owen in second and footballer Jill at the winner of the show.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jill Scott celebrates winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and third place position-holder Matt Hancock

I'm A Celebrity final voting figures reveal how much Jill Scott won by

Mike shared an insight into his married life with Zara Tindall.

Mike Tindall reveals what sleepovers at Buckingham Palace are really like

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall opens up about relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall opens up about relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry
David Walliams is reportedly leaving BGT after a decade.

David Walliams 'quits Britain's Got Talent' after 10 years on hit show

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself

This Morning

Trending on Heart

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen is asked if she believes in Santa Claus by child in heartwarming old video

Royals

Fast-food litter has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Number plates could be printed on McDonald's drive-thru orders to catch litterers

Food & Drink

The Knoxes say they're the "luckiest people in the world".

Shocked mum found out she was having triplets at 7 months pregnant

Parenting

Guinness World Records has announced that Flossie is officially the oldest cat in the world.

Flossie, 26, officially named oldest cat in the world

Lifestyle

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Locations, dates and schedule revealed

Christmas

You can defrost your car with onions

Simple hack to defrost your car windscreen using an onion

Lifestyle

It's time for the Gonks to come out!

Woman divides opinion after showing off her ‘Gonkified’ festive stairs

Christmas

Boy George hit out at Lorraine on Twitter

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George hits out at Lorraine over 'tantrum' dig

Airports could ditch 100ml liquid rule

UK airports to scrap 100ml liquids hand luggage rule

News

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

Dec accidentally swore live on I'm A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity fans shocked as Declan Donnelly accidentally swears live on-air

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed

More train strikes are on the way before Christmas – here’s everything you need to know.

Christmas train strikes: Travel chaos as festive cancellation dates announced

Travel

Izzy won a competition to voice the self-service checkouts at Tesco.

Tesco reveals new self-checkout voice after customer wins competition

Lifestyle