I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates' letters from home

Boy George was quick to give up on a recent challenge which, if completed, would mean the campmates got their letters from home.

I'm A Celebrity viewers have slammed Boy George after he risked his campmates' letters from home.

During Sunday night's episode, the celebrities were given the chance to win each other's letters from home by taking part in a challenge which relied on balance.

In different groups, they had to place another campmate's block onto a wobbly plank by walking along it and placing it on a yellow line.

For the people whose blocks were on the plank at the end of the challenge, they were able to receive their letters from loved ones back at home.

Boy George, Sue Cleaver and Chris Moyles reflect on the challenge. Picture: ITV

The first group to take on the challenge included Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles and Boy George.

All the teams were given a time limit, meaning that they were mindful not to waste too much time attempting to complete their own turn.

Boy George attempts to put Seann Walsh's block onto the plank so he can receive his letter from home. Picture: ITV

When it came to Boy George's turn, he attempted to place comedian Seann Walsh's block on the plank, however, gave up after only two attempts which saw him fall off the plank.

After his second attempt, George turned to Sue and Chris and said: "I can't do it, I'm giving up."

He later added: "I'm not bothered, I've already made a pact with Seann that if I fail and he fails, we're good."

Boy George and Sue Cleaver arrive at the bush-clearing to complete the task in order to win their campmates' letters from home. Picture: ITV

People watching the show were outraged at how quickly the star gave up and slammed him for not trying harder to get Seann's letter from home.

One person commented online: "Boy George giving up after 0.00004 seconds 🥱... When's the next public vote to evict?"

Another added: "Boy George giving up immediately on Seann's letter from home frustrated me a tad - like dang #imacelebrity."

A third shared: "Did Boy George really say he's giving up? The absolute disrespect! You try for your fellow camp mates!"

In the end, all the campmates got their letters from home after Scarlette, Owen and Jill managed to end the challenge with all the blocks on the plank.

