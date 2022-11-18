I'm A Celebrity: All the stars' secret signals to family and friends explained

18 November 2022, 15:03

The celebrities have been sending messages to their family and friends from the camp
The celebrities have been sending messages to their family and friends from the camp. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity viewers have noticed some of the campmates having been attempting to send secret messages from the jungle home.

I'm A Celebrity campmates have come up with ways to communicate with their loved ones back home, and viewers have started to notice them.

There is no communication allowed between the celebrities and the outside world, meaning that they cannot speak to their partners, children or friends while taking part in the show.

However, there is a moment when all the celebrities know they are live on ITV1 and take advantage of this by sending secret signals to their loved ones back home.

Whether it's something written on their hat, a subtle gesture or a more obvious message, a lot of the stars that take part in the show work out their own way to tell their family and friends they love them.

Ant and Dec enter the camp to announce who will be taking part in the next Bushtucker Trial
Ant and Dec enter the camp to announce who will be taking part in the next Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV

And this year is no different, with Chris, Sue, Charlene and Owen all coming up with ways to communicate with their families.

Chris Moyles, for example, has been seen on several occasions wearing a hat with a 'T' drawn on it with charcoal from the fire.

This is for his girlfriend, Tiffany, who he has been with since 2015.

Charlene White has also been using secret signals to send love to her family during I'm A Celebrity.

Christine Lampard, who hosts Loose Women alongside Charlene, revealed on a recent episode of the show: "Apparently this is to let us know, and her family know, that everything is going OK...she's going to be rubbing her ear whilst doing this so it looks like an L!"

Charlene's family are sure to be watching her back at home, including her husband Andy and their two children Alfie and Florence.

Chris Moyles makes a 'T' shape with his hands for his girlfriend Tiffany
Chris Moyles makes a 'T' shape with his hands for his girlfriend Tiffany. Picture: ITV

Hollyoaks' actor Owen Warner has been seen creating half a love heart with his hand when the camera is on him, a gesture for his mum, who he previously explained would be creating the other side of the heart from home.

Talking to The Sun, he explained: "I will give her a little one of these [makes a half heart with his hand] it is a love heart, and she does the other half.”

Sue Cleaver pats her chest to send a message to her family
Sue Cleaver pats her chest to send a message to her family. Picture: ITV

Recently, Sue Cleaver has been spotted tapping her heart when the cameras are on her, a message we're sure is intended for her loved ones back at home.

Scarlette, who wasn't doing anything at the beginning of the show, has now taken to holding her framed drawings from her nephews and nieces when Ant and Dec head into camp to reveal who is taking part in the next trial.

