I'm A Celebrity South Africa full line up revealed with Joe Swash 'missing'

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 line up has been revealed. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2023 line up in South Africa? The full cast revealed...

I'm A Celebrity fans have been left confused after one star was seemingly missing from the new line up.

There’s a special All Stars series kicking off next month, with former contestants heading to South Africa to take on a new challenge.

And after Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly confirmed the cast on Saturday Night Takeaway, fans were confused as to why Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash wasn’t mentioned.

Taking to Twitter, one fan asked: "Where's @realjoeswash because he went out there."

The new I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed. Picture: ITV

Another tweeted: "You can’t have an all stars line up without Joe Swash!”, while a third added: "Where’s Kirky and Joe swash?"

So, who is in the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line up? Here’s what we know…

I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023 line up:

Shaun Ryder

Carol Vorderman

Helen Flanagan

Janice Dickinson

Paul Burrell

Phil Tufnell

Amir Khan

Fatima Whitbread

Jordan Banjo

This comes after Joe Swash was pretty much 'confirmed' as being a contestant on All Stars by Loose Women star Linda Robson when he appeared on the show in October.

Ant and Dec revealed the new I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

He was asked: "You've been away for a little while haven't you?", to which he replied: "Yeah I've been away for a little while Lind," as Linda continued: "You're not allowed to say where you was or what you were doing.

Joe then joked: "I knew you'd get there in the end Lind!”

Some of the other rumoured contestants were also not included in this announcement, including Gillian McKeith, Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and EastEnders' Dean Gaffney.

Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment was also tipped to be in the show, along with Caitlin Jenner.

This comes after Ant and Dec gave away some secrets of the new series during an interview on Lorraine.

Dec explained: "It’s kind of an all-stars… Taking some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years and taking them for a brand new challenge in South Africa.

"So it's a completely different landscape and they're doing it again. They're competing to become the first ever I'm A Celebrity ‘Legend of the Savanna’... It’s very special."

Ant added: "And it's slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner."