I'm A Celebrity South Africa full line up revealed with Joe Swash 'missing'

27 March 2023, 09:04

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 line up has been revealed
The I'm A Celebrity 2023 line up has been revealed. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2023 line up in South Africa? The full cast revealed...

I'm A Celebrity fans have been left confused after one star was seemingly missing from the new line up.

There’s a special All Stars series kicking off next month, with former contestants heading to South Africa to take on a new challenge.

And after Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly confirmed the cast on Saturday Night Takeaway, fans were confused as to why Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash wasn’t mentioned.

Taking to Twitter, one fan asked: "Where's @realjoeswash because he went out there."

The new I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed
The new I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed. Picture: ITV

Another tweeted: "You can’t have an all stars line up without Joe Swash!”, while a third added: "Where’s Kirky and Joe swash?"

So, who is in the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line up? Here’s what we know…

I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023 line up:

  • Shaun Ryder
  • Carol Vorderman
  • Helen Flanagan
  • Janice Dickinson
  • Paul Burrell
  • Phil Tufnell
  • Amir Khan
  • Fatima Whitbread
  • Jordan Banjo

This comes after Joe Swash was pretty much 'confirmed' as being a contestant on All Stars by Loose Women star Linda Robson when he appeared on the show in October.

Ant and Dec revealed the new I'm A Celebrity line up
Ant and Dec revealed the new I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

He was asked: "You've been away for a little while haven't you?", to which he replied: "Yeah I've been away for a little while Lind," as Linda continued: "You're not allowed to say where you was or what you were doing.

Joe then joked: "I knew you'd get there in the end Lind!”

Some of the other rumoured contestants were also not included in this announcement, including Gillian McKeith, Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and EastEnders' Dean Gaffney.

Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment was also tipped to be in the show, along with Caitlin Jenner.

This comes after Ant and Dec gave away some secrets of the new series during an interview on Lorraine.

Dec explained: "It’s kind of an all-stars… Taking some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years and taking them for a brand new challenge in South Africa.

"So it's a completely different landscape and they're doing it again. They're competing to become the first ever I'm A Celebrity ‘Legend of the Savanna’... It’s very special."

Ant added: "And it's slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has been replaced on This Morning

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today and has he left?

Deal or No Deal applications are now open

Deal or No Deal to return with Stephen Mulhern as host seven years after it was axed

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter at the farm with some lambs

Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night

Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Lana and Ron in pictures after the show

Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

Parenting

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

A waiter has fumed at tourists who tipped 10%

Waiter slams tourists who leave £57 on £569 bill after ‘perfect’ service

Lifestyle

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran in glasses alongside his new documentary trailer

Ed Sheeran documentary The Sum Of It All: Release date, how to watch and what to expect

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Celebrities

Easter goodies including hot cross buns and mini chocolate eggs

When is Easter 2023 and when do schools break up?

Lifestyle

Amy Hart has revealed she had to seek medical help

Amy Hart seeks medical help for baby after fans spot 'blue tinge' around his mouth

Shannon from MAFS Australia is now an Uber Eats delivery driver

Married at First Sight Australia's Shannon Adams 'becomes a delivery driver after filming'

Ed Sheeran released Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract

Ed Sheeran new song Eyes Closed: Lyrics, music video and meaning revealed

Celebrities

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has opened up about renewing her vows to her husband.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma renewed their vows before his dementia diagnosis

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Parenting

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Celebrities