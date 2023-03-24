Married at First Sight Australia's Shannon Adams 'becomes a delivery driver after filming'

24 March 2023, 09:08 | Updated: 24 March 2023, 09:25

Shannon from MAFS Australia is now an Uber Eats delivery driver
Shannon from MAFS Australia is now an Uber Eats delivery driver. Picture: Channel Nine/E4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A customer has claimed to have seen MAFS Australia star Shannon's face pop up on her food-delivery app.

Shannon Adams has been one of the most controversial Married at First Sight Australia stars of season 10.

After being paired with Caitlin McConville, he hit the headlines when he criticised his wife’s appearance before being caught phoning his ex-fiancee Jamea Drake.

After Shannon was confronted about the call with his ex, who he shares a child with, he broke down and admitted he still had feelings for her.

Unsurprisingly, the TV couple didn’t go the distance and it was later reported Shannon had in fact reunited with his ex Jamea.

Where are MAFS stars Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville now?
Where are MAFS stars Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville now? Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But in another twist of events, the star is reportedly now working as an Uber Eats delivery driver in Australia.

The 30-year-old appears to have ditched his job as a personal trainer and is now delivering takeaway orders around Victoria.

A customer claimed to see the famous face pop up on her food-delivery app after she placed an order this week.

Sharing a photo, which we can't confirm is real, she said: “Omg Shannon was my Uber Eats driver last night.”

According to Daily Mail, Shannon started working for Uber Eats last October, about the time he left MAFS Australia.

Shannon and Caitlin split on MAFS Australia
Shannon and Caitlin split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, following filming Caitlin has started working for her co-star Melinda in her beauty salon.

Caitlin previously worked as a make-up artist but quit her job to appear on the show which meant she was left low on money.

Melinda gave her a job at Melly's Beauty Parlour and the website now states works as a ‘senior technician’, specialising in lashes and brows.

“I was working a different job and I was saying how I needed another job, something I can enjoy a little bit more and a bit more financially stable,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“And Melinda was like, ‘Babe, get your qualifications and come work for me!’ and I was like, ‘I already have them!’. So we just thought, why not?”

