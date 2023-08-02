I'm A Celebrity 2023: First look at rumoured line-up

Who will be the 2023 cast? Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is going to be on I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest rumours from Boris Johnson to Josie Gibson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's not long now until I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens for another year of fun.

Ant and Dec will be returning Down Under with a host of new campmates, but who are they?

Although the official cast has not been confirmed, there has been speculation online about who the new campmates will be.

Here is the rumoured cast so far...

Ant and Dec will be hosting the series in Australia. Picture: ITV

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 59, is rumoured to be joining the I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast.

The Independent reported that he held talks with ITV bosses about appearing on the series, however a source later stated that he may not take the deal.

“He’s not looking likely. The truth is he doesn’t need the cash as much as he did before, thanks to his income from speeches and, of course, he still thinks he’s going to stage some sort of political comeback at some stage.”

Boris Johnson wouldn't be the first member of his family to appear on reality TV. His father Stanley Johnson was a contestant on the 17th series of I'm A Celebrity and his sister Rachel Johnson participated in the 21st series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be going into the jungle. Picture: Alamy

Josie Gibson

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, 38, has been hotly tipped as being a campmate in the upcoming series.

An ITV insider told The Sun, "Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her."

"She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her."

Josie first gained fame in 2010 as a housemate on Big Brother before going on to win the show. Since then she has been a contestant on The Jump and is now a presenter on This Morning.

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson is a firm favourite. Picture: Alamy

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, is another rumoured campmate.

Earlier this year during a Q&A session on Good Morning Britain's Instagram, when asked if she would ever partake in I'm a Celebrity the journalist replied 'Never say never!"

Susanna wouldn't be the first Good Morning Britain presenter to enter the jungle. Kate Garraway came fourth in the 2019 series and Richard Madeley was part of the cast in 2021 but had to leave the camp early due to illness.

The Vivienne

RuPaul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne, 31, is a possible contender to enter the jungle later this year.

The drag superstar threw their hat in the ring during an interview on Lorraine. When asked if they would appear on the show they said, "Do you know what, I've never even thought about it really but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be!"

"I'm petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I'd do it! What a great life opportunity that I'm never going to get again... I am all for that!"

The Vivienne has previously appeared on Dancing on Ice earlier this year where they finished in third place.

Drag queen The Vivienne is another possible campmate. Picture: ITV

Ed Sheeran

A-list singer Ed Sheeran, 32, has previously stated he would join I'm A Celebrity if his hectic schedule allows.

Speaking on the The Jonathan Ross Show, Ed said: "The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity, it looks quite fun."

"Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know. I’m not going to do it – I do like the idea of it."

Perhaps 2023 will be the year he heads Down Under?

Ed Sheeran would love to do the show. Picture: Alamy

Jade Thirlwall

The Little Mix singer has hinted in the past about her possibly going on I'm A Celebrity.

In an interview with Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda when quizzed on whether she would join the show Jade replied "I'll try anything once me, do you know what I mean? I'll give it a crack."

Jade might might be off to Australia. Picture: Alamy

The official cast will be announced closer to the time of filming.

Read more: