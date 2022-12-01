Matt Hancock will have to declare how much he got paid for I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock came third on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV

By Alice Dear

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be forced to reveal his I'm A Celebrity fee.

Matt Hancock, 44, will have to declare how much he got paid to appear on I'm A Celebrity.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the former Health Secretary was paid £45,000 to take part in Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The fee was disclosed on the MPs' Register of Interests, which will also include his I'm A Celebrity fee in due course.

Hancock filmed Celebrity SAS prior to entering the Australian jungle, however, the series will not air until next year.

Jill Scott celebrates winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and third place position-holder Matt Hancock. Picture: Shutterstock

While we will have to wait for the fee to be declared, it has been reported that Hancock was paid a massive £400,000 for his time on the show.

Prior to his arrival in the Australian camp, Hancock said that some of his fee would be donated to charity, although how much is still unknown.

While many believed Matt Hancock would be the first I'm A Celebrity campmate voted off the show, the MP managed to make it to the final three, coming in third place overall.

He lost out on the title of King of the Jungle to footballer Jill Scott, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle, and title of runner-up to Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Owen Warner, Babatunde Aleshe, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh, Matt Hancock, Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Charlene White, Jill Scott, Scarlette Douglas and Mike Tindall reunite for I'm A Celebrity, The Coming Out Show. Picture: Shutterstock

While £400,000 is a lot of money, Hancock is not the highest paid I'm A Celebrity star by far.

In 2018, Noel Edmonds was reportedly paid £600,000 to appear on the show alongside Harry Redknapp, who reportedly received £500,000.

In 2019, Caitlyn Jenner was reportedly given a fee of £500,000, the same amount Boy George was reported to have received for his time in the camp this year.

