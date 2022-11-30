Zara Tindall jokes how Mike Tindall 'cheated on her' with Sue Cleaver in I'm A Celebrity reunion

Zara Tindall joked that Mike Tindall 'cheated on her' while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Shutterstock/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were reunited after over two weeks when the former rugby player was voted out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

I'm A Celebrity 2022 came to an end on Sunday night, with Jill Scott being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Mike Tindall was among the campmates at the final after being voted off the show the day before.

Now, fans are looking forward to watching The Coming Out Show which will show what each celebrity did in the days following their exit from the jungle.

In a press release shared this week about The Coming Out Show, Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall reacts to her husband's close bond with his 'camp wife' Sue Cleaver.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall are reunited after the rugby player is voted off I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram

While in the jungle, Mike and the Coronation Street actress became close friends after bonding over their no-nonsense outlook on life.

In the moments following Mike's exit, the rugby player says to his beloved wife: “I’m sorry I had a camp wife in there (Sue), but she was brilliant.”

In return, Zara joked: "Cheating on me."

Mike Tindall reunites with his 'camp wife' Sue Cleaver during the I'm A Celebrity final. Picture: Instagram

She also spoke to Mike about his rapping skills, which he shared early in the series.

Zara tells Mike: "You went in early with that on day two, teed yourself up for it and that’s your repertoire gone.”

In footage from the moments before Mike walked across the bridge to be reunited with his wife, Zara tells the cameras: “It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it’ll be nice to get him out.”

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are reunited after the rugby player is voted off I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

Ant and Dec also ask Zara if the budgie smugglers are a regular occurrence, to which she revealed they most definitely are.

In footage back at the hotel, Mike is reunited with his co-star Chris Moyles who arrives at his door with a bucket full of beer.

Chris jokes to Zara that he "looked after him" in the jungle, to which she replies: "Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs.”

When the radio presenter asked if she was happy to be back with her husband, she told him: “It’s just too much, let’s never do this again.”

I'm A Celebrity, The Coming Out Show, airs on Thursday night at 9PM on ITV1.

