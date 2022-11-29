I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall delivers emotional speech at boozy farewell dinner

By Alice Dear

Mike Tindall was joined by the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2022 and their family and friends for a farewell dinner in Australia.

Mike Tindall, 44, delivered an emotional speech to his I'm A Celebrity co-stars and their friends and families during a boozy reunion dinner in Australia.

The speech, made by the former rugby player at the table, was shared on social media by Charlene White who was the first to be voted out of the jungle.

Also in attendance at the meal was runner-up Owen Warner, Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Babatunde Aleshe.

Family and friends of the contestants were also in attendance, including Mike's wife, Zara Tindall.

Mike Tindall reunites with some of his I'm A Celebrity co-stars for a farewell dinner in Australia. Picture: Instagram/Charlene White

In a speech he delivered to the entire table, Mike said: "I would like to say that it's been an absolute privilege and honour to meet you all and to spend that valuable time together.

"For 26 people to come together and get on for the amount of time we've got on, it's very, very, rare and very, very special and we should all appreciate that."

Charlene White poses with Mike Tindall's wife Zara following the I'm A Celebrity final. Picture: Charlene White/Instagram

Zara Tindall poses with Charlene White's sister and I'm A Celebrity campmate Babatunde. Picture: Instagram

He went on: "We say great things to each other but when we get back to the UK, let's not f*** off, it's easy to do."

"Let's not do it because I think we've created a very special thing here and it's worth keeping it going."

Charlene added a sweet caption to the video of Mike speaking at the dinner, writing: "The Dad of camp… @mike_tindall12 (aka Vanilla Mike) giving his speech at our final meal is Oz last night. Every word echoes exactly how we all feel about this experience. It’s been incredible.

"We would never have survived the early days of the @imacelebrity camp without him. Aside from all the other stuff he did in camp, he was the only one who knew how to light the fire - which was crucial obviously."

Mike Tindall delivers a heartfelt speech during the I'm A Celebrity cast farewell dinner. Picture: Charlene White/Instagram

She went on: "His song lyrics knowledge is off the scale, his banter is top tier, and he’s just incredibly kind and caring. And gives THE best hugs. I’m looking forward to seeing you back at our @loosewomen studio soon Vanilla Mike."

While winner Jill Scott, Boy George, Matt Hancock, Seann Walsh and Sue Cleaver were not pictured at the dinner, Charlene did make it clear in a recent post that some people had left the restaurant at this point.

She wrote in a caption: "We’re not all pictured here as a few tapped out early.. but we kept going til the restaurant chucked us out."

Read more: