I'm A Celebrity winner Jill Scott returning to coffee shop job next week

29 November 2022, 08:37

Jill Scott is going back to her day job
Jill Scott is going back to her day job. Picture: Instagram/Google Maps/ITV

Jill Scott has revealed that I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 'won't change her' as she heads back to day job.

I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott has revealed she's heading straight back to work next week.

Despite beating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock to become queen of the Jungle over the weekend, Jill is looking forward to getting back behind the counter of the coffee shop she co-owns with fiancé Shelly in Manchester.

Speaking about her business Boxx2Boxx, she told The Sun: “We have customers that have been so loyal to us and have kept the shop running, especially through Covid.

“Just like the Euros, I’m not going to change who I am.”

Jill Scott and her fiancé Shelly Unit
Jill Scott and her fiancé Shelly Unit. Picture: Instagram

The Lioness went on to say she hopes to get some more TV work to pay for her wedding as her diary is now empty for December.

“Going into the jungle, I was like: ‘Should I have asked more questions?’,” she said.

“In my head I thought: ‘November is coming up, I’m in the jungle.’ Then I was like: ‘Have I got a plan for December? No.’"

Opening up about her plans for the future, Jill said she wants to find something that she enjoys and will make her happy.

Boxx2Boxx coffee in Manchester
Boxx2Boxx coffee in Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

She said: “Say Alex Scott for example, she had this media plan of what she was going to do but I’m just not like that.

“I’m like, just be the best version of yourself everyday and I always think tomorrow is not guaranteed but if you can, do that and then hopefully something will come up.

“The main thing is finding something that I enjoy, work provides the most happiness in your life so it will definitely be based on the decision of happiness rather than anything else.”

Jill went on to say she’s looking forward to marrying Shelly, who is the sister of fellow former England player Rachel Unitt.

She added: “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place.

"We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what’s happened but obviously getting engaged - the next plan is to get wed.”

This comes after Ant and Dec revealed during the final that a massive 12 million people had voted for their King or Queen of the Jungle.

And Jill won by a fair amount as she amounted 57.66% of the votes, with Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner winning 42.34%.

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

First look at I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show as release date is confirmed

First look at I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show as release date is confirmed

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall delivers emotional speech at boozy reunion dinner

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall delivers emotional speech at boozy farewell dinner

The Christmas TV schedule has been revealed

Christmas TV schedule 2022: All the films and specials to watch this December

Jill Scott celebrates winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and third place position-holder Matt Hancock

I'm A Celebrity final voting figures reveal how much Jill Scott won by

Owen Warner's brothers surprise I'm A Celebrity finalist dressed as show rangers

Owen Warner's brothers surprise I'm A Celebrity finalist dressed as show rangers

Trending on Heart

There could be snow this Christmas

UK weather: Britain could be set for white Christmas as ‘Beast from the East’ returns

News

A woman has said she regrets her baby's name

Mum admits she wants to change son’s name as no one can pronounce it

Lifestyle

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen is asked if she believes in Santa Claus by child in heartwarming old video

Royals

Fast-food litter has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Number plates could be printed on McDonald's drive-thru orders to catch litterers

Food & Drink

The Knoxes say they're the "luckiest people in the world".

Shocked mum found out she was having triplets at 7 months pregnant

Parenting

Mike shared an insight into his married life with Zara Tindall.

Mike Tindall reveals what sleepovers at Buckingham Palace are really like

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall opens up about relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall opens up about relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry
Guinness World Records has announced that Flossie is officially the oldest cat in the world.

Flossie, 26, officially named oldest cat in the world

Lifestyle

David Walliams is reportedly leaving BGT after a decade.

David Walliams 'quits Britain's Got Talent' after 10 years on hit show

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Locations, dates and schedule revealed

Christmas

You can defrost your car with onions

Simple hack to defrost your car windscreen using an onion

Lifestyle

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself

This Morning

It's time for the Gonks to come out!

Woman divides opinion after showing off her ‘Gonkified’ festive stairs

Christmas

Boy George hit out at Lorraine on Twitter

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George hits out at Lorraine over 'tantrum' dig

Airports could ditch 100ml liquid rule

UK airports to scrap 100ml liquids hand luggage rule

News