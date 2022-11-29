I'm A Celebrity winner Jill Scott returning to coffee shop job next week

Jill Scott is going back to her day job. Picture: Instagram/Google Maps/ITV

Jill Scott has revealed that I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 'won't change her' as she heads back to day job.

I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott has revealed she's heading straight back to work next week.

Despite beating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock to become queen of the Jungle over the weekend, Jill is looking forward to getting back behind the counter of the coffee shop she co-owns with fiancé Shelly in Manchester.

Speaking about her business Boxx2Boxx, she told The Sun: “We have customers that have been so loyal to us and have kept the shop running, especially through Covid.

“Just like the Euros, I’m not going to change who I am.”

Jill Scott and her fiancé Shelly Unit. Picture: Instagram

The Lioness went on to say she hopes to get some more TV work to pay for her wedding as her diary is now empty for December.

“Going into the jungle, I was like: ‘Should I have asked more questions?’,” she said.

“In my head I thought: ‘November is coming up, I’m in the jungle.’ Then I was like: ‘Have I got a plan for December? No.’"

Opening up about her plans for the future, Jill said she wants to find something that she enjoys and will make her happy.

Boxx2Boxx coffee in Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

She said: “Say Alex Scott for example, she had this media plan of what she was going to do but I’m just not like that.

“I’m like, just be the best version of yourself everyday and I always think tomorrow is not guaranteed but if you can, do that and then hopefully something will come up.

“The main thing is finding something that I enjoy, work provides the most happiness in your life so it will definitely be based on the decision of happiness rather than anything else.”

Jill went on to say she’s looking forward to marrying Shelly, who is the sister of fellow former England player Rachel Unitt.

She added: “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place.

"We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what’s happened but obviously getting engaged - the next plan is to get wed.”

This comes after Ant and Dec revealed during the final that a massive 12 million people had voted for their King or Queen of the Jungle.

And Jill won by a fair amount as she amounted 57.66% of the votes, with Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner winning 42.34%.

