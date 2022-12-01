I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George admits he threatened to quit show in unaired drama

1 December 2022, 07:11 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 08:57

Boy George has admitted he threatened to leave I'm A Celebrity
Boy George has admitted he threatened to leave I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!'s Boy George has said he told producers he was going to walk out on multiple occasions.

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George has admitted he told producers he was going to quit ‘many times’ during his time in the Jungle.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Coming Out show, the Karma Chameleon can be seen reuniting with his sister Siobhan after being the forth start eliminated.

He went on to tell her that he actually threatened to walk out of the series on multiple occasions, but never actually planned to.

“I didn’t want to walk out, that was never an option but I did threaten it a few times,” he told her.

Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2022
Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2022. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Boy George added: “20 years ago, I would’ve been out of there on day one.

“I’d have said ‘where’s Elton John, get me a helicopter, send me a Versace helicopter’.”

The conversation will air on I’m A Celebrity’s Coming Out Show tonight at 9:15pm on ITV, where Boy George will also be seen talking about his relationship with former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Boy George explained that his mum was ill during the pandemic and that if he had lost her, he would have walked out after seeing Matt.

Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

He said: “I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.

“It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now.

“I would have gone when he walked in.”

This comes after 61-year-old Boy George was reportedly caught up in another drama when he is said to have become annoyed he couldn’t get a lift in a golf buggy after a Bushtucker Trial.

But the star has since hit back at the rumours after Lorraine Kelly made a joke on her morning telly show.

She said at the time: "Does he even watch this show? You don't get golf buggies George! For goodness sake, the cameras are everywhere. There is absolutely no hiding place."

Lorraine then added: "I think the thing with George is not that many people tell him no. I'm very fond of him but there's that as well!"

George went on to reply to the video: "Yes my darling Lorraine I bet you walk everywhere and do your own make-up? Lol!"

