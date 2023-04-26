I'm A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan hits out as fans accuse her of 'faking' her fears

26 April 2023, 12:45 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 12:55

Helen Flanagan defends herself as she watches I'm A Celeb South Africa with her daughter

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Helen Flanagan has hit out at I'm A Celebrity fans after she was criticised online.

A brand new I'm A Celebrity...South Africa kicked off on Monday, with stars from previous series’ heading back into the jungle.

The show was filmed back in January, but Helen Flanagan has been forced to defend herself after receiving negative comments.

Viewers saw the Coronation Street star take part in the first trial alongside Ant and Dec, where she was forced to face her fears of heights.

Taking to Instagram, Helen shared a clip of her watching the trial alongside her daughter Matilda, seven.

Helen Flanagan has shared an Instagram video
Helen Flanagan has shared an Instagram video. Picture: Instagram

She said: "Mummy was so scared. I did it because I didn't want you to say, 'Oh mummy didn't do it.'

"But honestly darling I was absolutely scared – I didn't faint but I did it because I knew Matilda would want to watch me do this. I did it but I really didn't want to."

The soap actress captioned the clip: "I absolutely hate heights."

During Helen’s first challenge, she was joined by Fatima Whitbread and Phil Tufnell and the celebrities were strapped up to harnesses and suspended high in the air.

They then had to jump from one red ball to another to try and bag themselves a star.

"I need to get this helmet off...it's horrible," she told Ant and Dec.

The star continued: "I'm sorry Phil, at the moment I'm the worst campmate.

"I think everything is in the mind. I am going to try and keep myself calm. I don't like heights, that's the thing. They make me feel sick."

Helen Flanagan took part in the first I'm A Celebrity trial
Helen Flanagan took part in the first I'm A Celebrity trial. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Despite not catching the star, Helen managed to conquer her fears and get through the whole trial.

But fans at home weren’t convinced, with one person Tweeting: “She knew exactly what she was signing up for so what's with all the dramatics.”

Someone else wrote: “Episode 1 and Helen is already getting on my nerves”, while another said: “Ugh this series is just going to be Helen not doing the tasks”.

“Helen hasn't changed at all then,” added a fourth.

