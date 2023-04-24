Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 48 as Ant and Dec share tribute

Dale Meeks cause of death: The actor has passed away at the age of 48, as stars pay tribute.

Tributes have been pouring in after it was revealed Emmerdale star Dale Meeks has sadly died at the age of 48-years-old.

The tragic death was announced by a family member on Facebook, with the post reading: "So unbelievably sad.

“Brother in law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you're not there to share it with."

"Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing.

"The support of Dale's friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heart-breaking final hours, I can only stand in awe."

It’s not yet clear what caused Dale’s death, but friends and fans have been quick to share their condolences on social media.

Ant and Dec, who were former co-stars of Dale on Byker Grove, wrote in a tweet on their joint account calling him ‘the loveliest of guys’.

"We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale's passing,” they wrote.

"He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton 'Burner', the the arch nemesis of the Byker 'Grovers'! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad."

Who did Dale Meeks play in Emmerdale?

Dale Meeks played Simon Meredith in Emmerdale between 2003 and 2006 and was part of some big storylines, including his love for Nicola Blackstock.

One of his most memorable TV appearances came as he and his Emmerdale co-star Mark Charnock won Celebrity Stars in their Eyes as the Blues Brothers.

Meanwhile, Dale began his career appearing in Byker Grove, playing a gang leader of a youth club on the CBBC show.

More recently, he stayed in the three-part series as Moat's friend Rory Sutcliffe in The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

He was also the frontman of South Tyneside blues act Shake Your Tail Feather and toured the country in the cast of Chicago, while he also had a role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies.

His co-star Nick Miles, who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale, said on Twitter: "Such sad news. He was a lovely generous man. RIP."

Fellow South Tyneside performer Stephen Sullivan wrote: "Dale Meeks was an inspiration to me, watching the band when I was younger, watching him perform on stage, seeing him on the telly box and working with him.

"He was such a talent. He had so much more to give. He was loved and respected more than he knew. The last time I worked with him was an absolute joy. It hasn’t sunk in yet and today has been somewhat of a blur. Dale, you will be dearly missed, you had a heart as big as your talent and a sense of humour and laugh bigger than both!"