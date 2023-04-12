Emmerdale: Tate family tree explained

Who are the Tate family and how long have they been in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know about the family tree

Emmerdale fans were shocked last week when a shock twist revealed Caleb and Nicky's real identities.

It turns out that Nicky (Lewis Cope) is actually Caleb’s (Will Ash) son and the late Frank Tate grave is Caleb’s dad.

But as we learn more about the family connections, let’s take a deeper look at the Tate family tree after they first made their Emmerdale debut in November 1989.

Who is Frank Tate?

When the Tate family first joined Emmerdale, it was headed by patriarch Frank Tate (Norman Bowler) and also consisted of son Chris, daughter Zoe and wife Kim who joined a month later.

Norman Bowler played Frank Tate in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

Viewers might remember Frank was the soap’s first villain and was involved in a domestic abuse storyline with his wife Kim.

In 1996 he tried to murder Kim, but ended up killing her lookalike. Frank died in 1997 after suffering a heart attack when Kim came "back from dead" after she'd framed Frank for her murder.

Liam Hammond later came forward and revealed that he was Frank's illegitimate child after his dad had an affair.

Who is Kim Tate?

Kim Tate joined Emmerdale in 1989. Picture: ITV

Kim Tate (Claire King) is the second wife of Frank Tate and first arrived in 1989 with Frank and his kids.

She has been part of some very dramatic storylines, including attempting murder, faking her own death and watching her husband die of a heart attack.

Showing her softer side, Kim went on to have an affair with Dave Glover but he tragically died saving Kim and Frank's baby son, James, in a fire at Home Farm.

Kim returned to Emmerdale in October 2018 and has been in it ever since.

Who is Chris Tate?

Peter Amory played Chris Tate. Picture: Alamy

Chris Tate (Peter Amory) was the son of Frank and Jean Tate who was paralysed from the waist down in 1993 after a plane crash.

After divorcing first wife Kathy, in 1995 Chris married Rachel Hughes and they welcomed their son Joseph.

They went on to split, with Chris marrying Charity Dingle in 2001 and welcoming son Noah

Charity cheated on Chris so they went on to split. Things got very dramatic when Chris took his own life in 2003 to frame Charity for his murder, but not before wasting all his money to make sure she ends up with nothing.

Who is Zoe Tate?

Zoe Tate was played by Leah Bracknell in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell) is the only daughter of Frank and Jean Tate and was also part of some big storylines.

In 1996, she had a blessing ceremony with girlfriend Emma Nightingale but swiftly left her for Emma's ex girlfriend Susan Wilde.

Zoe was also diagnosed with schizophrenia and went on to date Scott Windsor, who she welcomed daughter Jean with.

This didn’t last long as she had an affair with Charity, her brother's wife.

She left for a new life in New Zealand in 2005 after causing an explosion at Home Farm in revenge for Tom King blackmailing her into selling it to him.

Zoe was the longest-serving female character on the soap at the time.

Who is Joe Tate?

Will Joe Tate return? Picture: ITV

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is the son of Chris Tate and Rachel Hughes.

He was sent to boarding school when he was a child but arrived in the village in 2017 under the fake name Tom Waterhouse.

His first storyline involved him trying to seduce Debbie Dingle to get revenge on her mum Charity, who was his dad's ex wife.

He ended up falling for Debbie and then bought back his childhood home of Home Farm.

We last saw Joe when he was left for dead by Graham Foster, who couldn’t bear to kill him, with many viewers convinced he will return.

Who is Jamie Tate?

Jamie Tate in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Jamie Tate is the son of Kim and Frank Tate, the ex husband of Andrea Tate and the father of Millie and Thomas Tate.

Jamie, played by Alexander Lincoln, was last seen on screen in 2021 after faking his own death in a car crash.

With his mum Kim convinced he'd passed away, Jamie secretly went to live with daughter Millie and her gran.

Who is Andrea Tate?

Andrea Tate actress Anna Nightingale. Picture: ITV

Andrea Tate was the ex-wife of Jamie Tate and had a one night stand with Graham, who later tried to bribe her.

In October 2021 she died in a fire after being attacked and left to die by murderer Meena Jutla.

In April 2022, Meena was found guilty of Andrea's murder, as well as the murders of Leanna Cavanagh and Ben Tucker, and was later sentenced to life imprisonment.

Who is Noah Tate?

Noah Tate in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Noah (Jack Downham) is the son of Charity Dingle and Chris Tate.

Last year, Noah served a short stint in prison for stalking Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).

He also took on board the responsibility of helping Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) raise her daughter Esther despite not being the dad.