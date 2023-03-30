Is Gabby in Emmerdale pregnant? Viewers predict shock baby twist

30 March 2023, 10:20 | Updated: 30 March 2023, 10:22

Emmerdale viewers think Gabby is pregnant in a shock twist
Emmerdale viewers think Gabby is pregnant in a shock twist. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale viewers think Gabby is pregnant after mystery illness - here's what we know...

Gabby Thomas could be facing a big decision in Emmerdale as viewers are convinced she is pregnant.

The character - played by Rosie Bentham - has been developing a relationship with nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) over the past few weeks.

The couple have been sharing a romance behind Kim Tate's (Claire King) back, but now they could get some surprising news as Gabby may be expecting a baby.

So, is Gabby pregnant and what will happen? Here’s what we know…

Gabby could be pregnant on Emmerdale
Gabby could be pregnant on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Gabby from Emmerdale pregnant?

It’s not yet clear whether Gabby is pregnant, but she has fallen unwell with a mystery illness this week.

After Kim extended Nicky’s contract, Gabby was over the moon that the nanny would be sticking around at Home Farm.

But as the pair celebrated, Gabby was hit by a wave of nausea and had to go to bed, blaming it on the seafood chowder she ate.

After previously giving birth to son Thomas with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), it seems pregnancy is the last thing on her mind.

Emmerdale viewers think Gabby is pregnant
Emmerdale viewers think Gabby is pregnant. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: “Hope Gobby Gabby isn’t pregnant #Emmerdale,” while another said: “I actually swear if Gabby is pregnant again #Emmerdale.”

A third said: “HUH Gabby being sick? Don't tell me she is pregnant?! #Emmerdale,” while a fourth added: “Gabby is definitely pregnant #Emmerdale.”

Who is Rosie Bentham in real life?

Rosie Bentham is 21-years-old and was born on 29 July 2001.

She often shares photos having fun with her friends on Instagram, as well as with her Emmerdale co-stars.

She went to The Nottingham Emmanuel School and joined The Television Workshop in 2013, where she performed in plays, such as Oklahoma, Fiddler on the Roof, Sound of Music and Annie.

Rosie auditioned for Emmerdale when producers contacted The Television Workshop, and had four callbacks before being offered the part of Gabby Thomas in 2016.

