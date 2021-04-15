Who is Noah Dingle in Emmerdale and how old is he?

Emmerdale viewers were first introduced to Noah Dingle all the way back in 2004.

Now a teenager, Noah has been part of some huge storylines, including his testing relationship with mum Charity Dingle and quest to join the army.

But who is Noah Dingle and what is his age? Find out everything…

Who is Noah Dingle?

Noah Dingle is the teenage son of Charity Dingle and his dad is the late Chris Tate.

The character was born on the show in 2004, making him 17-years-old, and has remained in the village ever since.

Noah Dingle's dad is Chris Tate in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

He is the brother of Joe Tate, Debbie Dingle, Ryan Stocks and Moses Dingle, while Jamie Tate is also his uncle.

Noah was part of a huge storyline in 2019 when he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis - a muscle injury which can cause organ failure - after suffering a drug overdose.

He almost died and suffered kidney damage which could have permanent implications on his health.

What happened to Noah Dingle’s dad?

Chris Tate left Emmerdale in 2003 after he poisoned himself in a bid to frame his wife.

In late 2003 he threw Charity out after discovering that she had been having an affair with her cousin Cain.

Jack Downham has played Noah in Emmerdale since 2009. Picture: Getty Images

Learning that he had an inoperable brain tumour and only months to live, Chris began frittering away all his money to ensure Charity would be left with nothing.

After saying a tearful goodbye to Zoe (Leah Bracknell) and Joseph Tate, he then arranged a meeting with Charity where he committed suicide and died on the floor of Home Farm.

In April 2004, Charity then gave birth to Noah and after Zoe did a DNA Test, Chris was revealed to be his father.

Who plays Noah in Emmerdale?

Noah is played by actor Jack Downham, who has played the role since 2009.

Before this, Noah was portrayed by Alfie Mortimer in 2004, and then the role was taken over by Sam Duffy in 2005.

While his character is 17-years-old, Jack was born in September 2001, making him 19-years-old.

