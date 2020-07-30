Who is Matty in Emmerdale played by? Everything you need to know about Ash Palmisciano

Matty in Emmerdale is played by Ash Palmisciano. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Matty in Emmerdale and what else has Ash Palmisciano been in? Here's what we know...

Matty has been part of some huge storylines on Emmerdale after joining the soap in 2018.

Viewers recently watched him meddle in mum Moira Barton's relationship, in a bid to stop her getting back together with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

But who is Matty played by and what do we know about Ash Palmisciano? Find out everything...

Matty first appeared on Emmerdale in 2018. Picture: ITV

Who plays Matty in Emmerdale?

Matty is played by actor 30-year-old Ash Palmisciano who made history when he became the first transgender actor to appear in the soap.

He was originally brought in through a charity called All About Trans to advise Emmerdale on a new transgender character.

However, ITV bosses then asked him to audition himself and he bagged the part.

He explained during an appearance on Lorraine: "I went along and the next thing is they asking me if I want to audition. I was like, 'Yeah, fantastic!' And here I am!"

Besides from his acting career Ash is also a poet, writer and narrator.

He previously wrote and narrated a short film called The Lady That Dances, which was shown on Channel 4 in 2018 as part of their Random Acts programme.

Before getting his big break on Emmerdale, Matty had some more unusual jobs, as he told Lorraine: "I've worked as a peasant before.

"I wore tights and peasant boots every day, that was my job before Emmerdale!"

What else has Ash been in?

Ash previously starred as a character called ‘Alex’ in BBC Two comedy Boy Meets Girl and played Andrew in the short film Mum, which is about a transgender woman and her relationship with her elderly mother.

He has previously worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and was the first transgender actor to appear on the RSC stage.

Ash also has his own YouTube channel where he posts short poetry videos and gives advice to his followers.

