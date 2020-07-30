Who is Matty in Emmerdale played by? Everything you need to know about Ash Palmisciano

30 July 2020, 12:14 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 12:19

Matty in Emmerdale is played by Ash Palmisciano
Matty in Emmerdale is played by Ash Palmisciano. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Matty in EastEnders and what else has Ash Palmisciano been in? Here's what we know...

Matty has been part of some huge storylines on Emmerdale after joining the soap in 2018.

Viewers recently watched him meddle in mum Moira Barton's relationship, in a bid to stop her getting back together with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

But who is Matty played by and what do we know about Ash Palmisciano? Find out everything...

Matty first appeared on Emmerdale in 2018
Matty first appeared on Emmerdale in 2018. Picture: ITV

Who plays Matty in Emmerdale?

Matty is played by actor 30-year-old Ash Palmisciano who made history when he became the first transgender actor to appear in the soap.

Read More: 8 Emmerdale real life couples who are together off-screen

He was originally brought in through a charity called All About Trans to advise Emmerdale on a new transgender character.

However, ITV bosses then asked him to audition himself and he bagged the part.

He explained during an appearance on Lorraine: "I went along and the next thing is they asking me if I want to audition. I was like, 'Yeah, fantastic!' And here I am!"

Besides from his acting career Ash is also a poet, writer and narrator.

He previously wrote and narrated a short film called The Lady That Dances, which was shown on Channel 4 in 2018 as part of their Random Acts programme.

Before getting his big break on Emmerdale, Matty had some more unusual jobs, as he told Lorraine: "I've worked as a peasant before.

"I wore tights and peasant boots every day, that was my job before Emmerdale!"

What else has Ash been in?

Ash previously starred as a character called ‘Alex’ in BBC Two comedy Boy Meets Girl and played Andrew in the short film Mum, which is about a transgender woman and her relationship with her elderly mother.

He has previously worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and was the first transgender actor to appear on the RSC stage.

Ash also has his own YouTube channel where he posts short poetry videos and gives advice to his followers.

Now Read: What happened to David Glover in Emmerdale and how did he die?

More Emmerdale News

Katherine Dow Blyton plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale

Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Katherine Dow Blyton?
What happened to Dave Glover and is he Jamie Tate's dad?

What happened to David Glover in Emmerdale and how did he die?
There are a lot of real life Emmerdale couples

8 Emmerdale real life couples who are together off-screen

Natalie J Robb has spoken out on her romance with co-star Jonny McPherson

Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb speaks out on secret romance with co-star Jonny McPherson for the first time
Paula Tilbrook has died at the age of 89

Emmerdale's Betty Eagleton actress Paula Tilbrook dead at 89

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis quits Good Morning Britain after 17 years

Martin Lewis quits Good Morning Britain after 17 years

We cant wait to visit the incredible themepark

New £3.5bn London theme park, nicknamed 'UK's Disneyland' reveals new details and images

Travel

Scarlett has been very open and honest about her struggle

Scarlett Moffatt opens up about cancer scare that could lead to surgery for cell removal

Celebrities

Sam Quek is competing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Sam Quek? Celebrity Masterchef star’s career, husband and net worth revealed
Vue cinemas will reopen next week

Vue cinemas to reopen next week - full list of branches opening

Lifestyle

There were 1000 applications for online divorces in the first week of lockdown

More than 1,000 couples applied for online divorces in first week of lockdown

Lifestyle