Emmerdale star Lewis Cope's luxurious lifestyle away from Nicky character

3 April 2023, 14:59

Nicky is played by Lewis Cope in Emmerdale
Nicky is played by Lewis Cope in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

Who plays Nicky in Emmerdale and what else has he been in? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans will recognise Lewis Cope as Nicky who is currently a live-in Nanny at Home Farm.

He is currently part of a big storyline involving a secret romance with Gabby Thomas, with viewers guessing she is pregnant with his child.

But how much do we know about Lewis’ off-screen life? Here’s what the actor is up to away from Emmerdale…

Who plays Nicky in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale's Lewis Cope has been with his girlfriend for years
Emmerdale's Lewis Cope has been with his girlfriend for years. Picture: Instagram

Lewis Cope has played Nicky in the ITV soap since 2021 and is originally from Hartlepool.

The actor trained at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and has starred in Hetty Feather, Doctors and Vera.

His theatre credits include Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall, Billy Elliot, Richard III, Punk Rock and Macbeth.

Meanwhile, the star has also been in films such as Earth’s Vain Shadow Flee, The Grass is Greener, Waterbabies, and A Six and Two Threes.

Lewis Cope plays Nicky in Emmerdale
Lewis Cope plays Nicky in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

Emmerdale fans might not know Lewis also has a connection with David Beckham as he appeared alongside him in the campaign for his fragrance Bold Instinct.

Who is Lewis Cope’s girlfriend?

The 26-year-old has been in a long term relationship with girlfriend Rachel Lopez for six years and the pair are often jetting away on holiday.

In one snap, Lewis and pilates instructor Rachel can be seen gazing out at the sea, which Lewis has captioned: “Thank you for being you.”

They have also enjoyed trips to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Naxos, as well as Paris, Budapest.

Loving traveling around the UK as well, Lewis has also been spotted in exclusive members club Soho House in the Cotswolds.

Seemingly a member of the members club, he’s also posted snaps from Soho House in London’s Greek Street.

Some other of his favourite spots in the capital city include Madison’s rooftop bar which overlooks St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as celeb hotspot Sushisamba.

