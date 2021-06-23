What happened to Zoe Tate in Emmerdale?

Zoe Tate first appeared on Emmerdale in December 1989. Picture: Shutterstock

Who was Emmerdale's Zoe Tate and what happened to her?

Zoe Tate first made her Emmerdale debut back in December 1989 and was part of some major storylines during her time on the soap.

She was part of some huge storylines including the deaths of her father Frank (Norman Bowler) and brother Chris (Peter Amory), the betrayal of her stepmum Kim (Claire King) and coming out as gay.

But who was Zoe and what happened to her in Emmerdale?

Zoe Tate was played by Leah Bracknell in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

Who was Zoe Tate in Emmerdale?

Zoe was a student when she first came to Emmerdale and studied to be a vet.

She went on to set up a successful practice with Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

The character also encouraged her half-brother Jamie Tate to train to be a vet and work in the practice.

In 1993, Zoe became the first lesbian character in a soap when she came out.

One of Zoe’s biggest storylines was her affair with Chris Tate’s fiancé Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

When Charity ended things, Zoe blackmailed her but she ended up staying with Chris.

Zoe also shot her half-brother, Liam Hammond, when he kidnapped Chris.

She then began having schizophrenic episodes and was sectioned after setting fire to the church.

The character later gave birth to Scott Windsor’s daughter and named her Jean.

Leah Bracknell played Zoe Tate in Emmerdale. Picture: PA Images

What happened to Zoe Tate in Emmerdale?

While Zoe planned to emigrate with Jean, she had an argument with Scott and injected him with ketamine.

After standing trial for attempted murder, she was eventually cleared.

In a special hour-long episode, she made Home Farm explode after being forced to sell it by the Kings.

She then left the village for New Zealand with her daughter and nephew Joseph

Her exit in 2005 was watched by over 8 million people.

Who played Zoe Tate in Emmerdale?

Leah Bracknell played Zoe Tate.

She sadly died from lung cancer in 2019 at the age of 55.