Emmerdale real life couple Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb ‘secretly split months ago’

18 June 2021, 10:04

Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb secretly split
Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb secretly split. Picture: PA Images/Twitter/ITV

Emmerdale co-stars Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb are said to have broken up secretly.

Emmerdale co-stars Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb have reportedly split up after a year of dating.

According to The Sun, the former couple secretly called it quits months ago after their romance ‘ran its course’.

Following their break up earlier this year, The Sun claims that Jonny has moved into his own boat with his new dog Molly.

Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb have reportedly split
Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb have reportedly split. Picture: ITV

This comes after Jonny - who plays Liam Cavanagh in Emmerdale - started a relationship with Moira Barton actress Natalie back in January 2020.

The pair fell for each other on a charity trip to Lapland and Jonny is said to have moved into Natalie’s house just three months into dating.

Their romance was revealed in June last year when the Emmerdale stars appeared on a Zoom call together to celebrate Liam Fox's 50th birthday.

Natalie opened up about her ex back in July 2020, explaining why they decided to move in with each other during lockdown.

Appearing on Loose Women, 46-year-old actress said: "Our first date was in mid-January, and then we were just having a couple of dates in February and then obviously March lockdown happened.

"And we were together at the time that Boris Johnson announced it. 'So we're like, 'Oh'. So he's been kind of staying with me, and then they were saying, yes, it could be three weeks. Yes, it might be six weeks. I was like, 'Oh, okay!'"

Jonny also opened up on his real-life romance, saying they are having a ‘lovely time’.

He told the Daily Mirror in November: "We had to make a decision as lots of couples did. We decided to move in together and so, yes, lockdown did fast forward our relationship.

"We get on so well. We come from quite different backgrounds but we are essentially the same person. We are both a pair of big kids. We have exactly the same stupid humour.

"There is nowhere to hide during lockdown. It's a real test of whether you do get on with a person and thankfully we got through with flying colours. We hadn't spent any proper time together until that Lapland trip and we got on like a house on fire."

Jonny added: "We are just shy of a year and it's still early days but we are having a lovely time.

"I have learnt so much from Natalie. She has been working on TV since she was knee high. We both love the work so much, we spend whole evenings discussing scripts and learning lines."

