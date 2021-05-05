Inside Jonny McPherson’s life away from Emmerdale with co-star girlfriend Natalie J Robb

Jonny McPherson stars as Dr Liam in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty/ITV/Twitter

Who plays Liam Cavanagh in Emmerdale and who is he dating in real life?

Emmerdale fans will recognise Jonny McPherson for his role as Liam Cavanagh in the soap.

The local GP made his debut in 2014 and has been part of some huge storylines - including his failed romances.

Most recently, Liam proposed to Leyla Harding, while his ex fiance Bernice Blackstock is set to return after they broke up when he cheated on her.

But who plays Liam in Emmerdale and is he married in real life? Here’s what we know about Jonny McPherson...

Who plays Liam Cavanagh in Emmerdale?

Liam Cavanagh is played by Jonny McPherson, who is a 39-year-old actor from Kingston-Upon-Thames.

Jonny McPherson joined Emmerdale in 2013. Picture: Getty Images

He trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and had a fair few roles before he joined Emmerdale in 2013.

Jonny has also appeared in TV movies Russia 1917: Countdown to Revolution, Night Owls and 'Til Death, as well as being part of theatre company The Faction.

Who is Jonny McPherson dating in real life?

Jonny McPherson is dating Moira Barton actress Natalie J Robb in real life, after the pair sparked rumours they were a couple back in June 2020.

They first appeared together on a Zoom call to celebrate co-star Liam Fox’s birthday, before admitting they had been living together during lockdown.

Natalie J Robb spoke out on her secret romance with co-star Jonny McPherson. Picture: ITV

The Emmerdale co-stars started dating in January after a trip to Lapland, and Natalie swiftly moved in with her boyfriend a few months later.

Appearing on Loose Women, the 46-year-old actress explained: "Our first date was in mid-January, and then we were just having a couple of dates in February and then obviously March lockdown happened.

"And we were together at the time that Boris Johnson announced it. 'So we're like, 'Oh'. So he's been kind of staying with me, and then they were saying, yes, it could be three weeks. Yes, it might be six weeks. I was like, 'Oh, okay!'"

Jonny has since opened up on his real-life romance too, saying they are having a ‘lovely time’.

He told the Daily Mirror in November: "We had to make a decision as lots of couples did. We decided to move in together and so, yes, lockdown did fast forward our relationship.

"We get on so well. We come from quite different backgrounds but we are essentially the same person. We are both a pair of big kids. We have exactly the same stupid humour.

"There is nowhere to hide during lockdown. It's a real test of whether you do get on with a person and thankfully we got through with flying colours. We hadn't spent any proper time together until that Lapland trip and we got on like a house on fire."

Jonny added: "We are just shy of a year and it's still early days but we are having a lovely time.

"I have learnt so much from Natalie. She has been working on TV since she was knee high. We both love the work so much, we spend whole evenings discussing scripts and learning lines."

