Who played Sadie King in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

Sadie King was in Emmerdale for two years. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Patsy Kensit and who did she play in Emmerdale? Here's what you need to know about the star...

Emmerdale viewers will remember Sadie King who appeared in the show from 2004 to 2006.

As the wife of Jimmy King, she was part of some huge storylines including an ongoing feud with Charity Dingle and drama with her husband.

During one shock plot, Sadie started taking contraception injections behind Jimmy’s back and had an affair with Robert Sugden.

But who played Sadie King and what happened to her character? Here’s what we know…

Emmerdale star Patsy Kensit at the British Soap Awards 2005, BBC Television Centre, London. Picture: Alamy

Who played Sadie King in Emmerdale?

Actor and singer Patsy Kensit played Sadie in Emmerdale for two years in the early noughties.

She started her acting career at the age of four and joined the rock band, Eighth Wonder when she was 14.

Her breakthrough role was as Suzette in the musical film Absolute Beginners in 1986 before she went on to star in Lethal Weapon 2 two years later.

What happened to Sadie King?

During her time on Emmerdale, she had romantic connections to the likes of Cain Dingle, Matthew King and Alasdair Sinclair.

Patsy Kensit at the Moulin Rouge - Musical Gala in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust held at the Piccadilly Theatre, London UK. 29th September 2022. Picture: Alamy

After her split from Jimmy, Sadie wanted to get revenge on the Kings after they left her with nothing.

She and Cain planned to kidnap Tom King but the plan backfired and Cain took £2 million from Tom whilst Sadie left the village with nothing.

Where is Patsy Kensit now?

After leaving the soap, Patsy has gone on to star in plenty of shows including The Great Gatsby, The Blue Bird, Casualty, Tina and Bobby, Agatha Raisin and McDonald and Dodds.

Patsy Kensit starred in EastEnder's as Lola's mum. Picture: BBC

Patsy is also well known for playing Faye Morton in Holby City and was part of some huge storylines.

Faye had romances with Sam Strachan, Joseph Byrne and Linden Cullen, as well as being shot in the back with a crossbow and grieving the death of her son.

Fans will know Faye left the ward in 2010 to move to France, but returned in 2019 for a one-off episode.

Patsy also played the role of Lola’s mum, Emma Harding, in EastEnders.