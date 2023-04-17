Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs
17 April 2023, 08:18 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 11:35
Mother-to-be Amy Lou wows on Britain's Got Talent
A BGT star has welcomed a baby girl just in time to see her audition for the show on Sunday.
Britain’s Got Talent contestant Amy Lou Smith gave birth to her baby on Saturday, just hours before her episode aired.
The tanning shop receptionist tried her luck on the ITV talent show earlier this year when she was heavily pregnant.
She was hoping to impress judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Heart Breakfast’s very own Amanda Holden.
Amy wowed the crowd with her rendition of Beyonce’s Listen, with Alesha saying: “That was by far my favourite audition so far.
“The moment you started singing I was covered in goosebumps. I was thinking your baby is probably having a lovely little sleep in there and the she’s gone ‘oh, here we go!’ You are a star.”
The star welcomed baby Aida on Saturday, who arrived just in time to see her mum's big moment which was filmed at the London Palladium three months ago.
Amy told the Mirror: “I am so overwhelmed with all the love and support I’ve received from being on the show I cannot put into words how in love we are with our perfect little girl.
“She’s made the family complete.”
“We didn’t know my audition would be airing this weekend until the day before and I was already booked in to have Aida – so we were so shocked!
“I hadn’t told anybody on the show I was having her this weekend – so it’s crazy!”
Amy Lou, from Tipton, is already mum to Hudson, four, and signed up to the ITV show to try and make a better life for her family.
Ant and Dec returned to Britain's Got Talent on Sunday night for the debut show of the year, which saw plenty of talented hopefuls showing off their best skill.
Elsewhere in the episode, viewers were shocked when professional stuntman Thomas Vu set himself on fire on stage while solving a Rubik's Cube.
"Do not try this at home," Ant warned viewers as the man covered himself in a fireproof coating for his skin and was lit on stage.
Luckily, he was completely fine after the death-defying act and did manage to solve the Rubik's Cube.