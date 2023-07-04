Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot 17 years later

4 July 2023, 09:22

Ant and Dec announce they are reviving Byker Grove

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec have revealed that they are working on a reviving the nineties TV show Byker Grove.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelley, both 47-years-old, have announced they are rebooting Byker Grove.

The TV presenting duo found fame on the hit BBC TV show as PJ and Duncan, and are now working on bringing to series back with new cast and storylines.

Ant and Dec even teased their characters could make an appearance in the reboot, but confirmed that storylines are still in the works.

Appearing in a video posted on their social media, Dec said: "Ant and Dec here with some pretty exciting news that we wanted to share with you all..."

Ant and Dec found fame on Byker Grove as PJ & Duncan
Ant and Dec found fame on Byker Grove as PJ & Duncan. Picture: Getty

In the video, Ant adds: "Don't you mean PJ and Duncan here with some pretty exciting news?", to which Dec replies: "You could say that. That is a clue, it's a nice clue. Don't worry, we're not making another album."

The pair went on: "The very exciting news is that 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening them up again."

Ant and Dec will be working alongside James Corden and Ben Winston to revive Byker Grove
Ant and Dec will be working alongside James Corden and Ben Winston to revive Byker Grove. Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec have teamed up with Fulwell 73, a production company run by Leo Pearlman, Benjamin Turner, Gabe Turner, Ben Winston and James Corden, for the project.

The pair said they'll be bringing the show back for "a whole new audience as well as those of us who are old enough to remember it so fondly".

Reflecting on what the show means to them, Ant and Dec said: "It's obviously a show very close to our hearts, the show which gave us our breaks, so we couldn't be more excited that we'll be giving it a new lease of life."

Ant and Dec have a plaque in Newcastle and Gateshead honouring them as 'local heroes'
Ant and Dec have a plaque in Newcastle and Gateshead honouring them as 'local heroes'. Picture: Alamy

The Byker Grove reboot will follow "a new generation of young people and their families" as they "try to navigate the challenges they face today in the 2020s."

In the video, Dec adds: "I wonder where PJ and Duncan are nowadays and if they'll pop into The Grove on their way past?"

The pair did confirm, however, that storyline development is at a very early stage.

Related video:

Hilarious moment Dec tricks Ant on I'm A Celeb

Byker Grove first appeared own our screens in 1989 and followed a group of young people who attended the Byker Grove Youth Centre in Newcastle.

The show's last episode aired on 10th December 2006.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning her house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning family home

Love Island's Abi reveals connection to Prince William and Prince Harry

Love Island Abi Morris: How does she know Prince William and Prince Harry?

The best Casa Amor moments in Love Island history

The most unforgettable Love Island Casa Amor moments in history

TV & Movies

The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast revealed

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has hit out at the trolls

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend herself after trolls say she can’t pay for family

Trending on Heart

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Lifestyle

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Exact date 40C heatwave set to hit Britain in July

News

Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby

Scarlett Moffatt gives birth to first baby and reveals sweet name

Casa Amor is back on Love Island for 2023

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor return date confirmed as Molly Marsh flies back to Spain

TV & Movies

A man has revealed what the staff do with reserved

Moment hotel worker gets revenge on 'sunbed hoggers' at Majorca resort

Lifestyle

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive'

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive' and got medical help

The highest earning daytime TV presenter has been revealed

ITV daytime star beats Holly Willoughby to become highest earner

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy via surrogacy

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue dress from Reformation

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her blue and white floral dress for £38

Celebrities

Jai Sharma's real mum and dad have been revealed

Emmerdale fans 'work out' shock DNA secret after Jai's mum is revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her kids

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back after she’s criticised for ‘spoiling’ kids

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle