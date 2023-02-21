Alison Hammond 'ruins' Ant and Dec prank as she refuses to take part

21 February 2023, 17:03

Alison Hammond apparently made Ant and Dec's prank very difficult
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec have revealed how the Saturday Night Takeaway prank on Alison Hammond backfired.

Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend which means that hosts Ant and Dec will be back to their usual mischief, including their iconic pranks on their celebrity friends.

For the latest series, Ant and Dec attempted to prank This Morning host Alison Hammond, but have revealed how the set-up was ruined when the star refused to take part.

While details of the prank are not clear yet, Ant and Dec did explain that they were attempting to scare Alison during a stay in a hotel which they had set up to look haunted.

However, it appears they might have gone too far as before she even entered the building she already thought it was too scary to stay in.

If that wasn't enough, the presenting duo also revealed that Alison was first taken to the wrong location ahead of the prank.

Ant and Dec explained: "It was a night in a creepy, old hotel that we set up but she kind of scuppered our plans when she turned up and refused to stay there because it looked too scary!

"She got back in the car and said she was going home, so that was going to be a very short Undercover until we managed to manufacture a situation to make for her to stay for a while."

They went on: "Anything that could go wrong, did go wrong that night.

"She went to the wrong location to start with, she refused to stay at the location because it felt too creepy; we’d almost done too good a job at making it spooky!"

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will return this Saturday night on ITV1.

