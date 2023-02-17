Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec will be taking fans behind-the-scenes of their work on Saturday Night Takeaway in a one-off documentary.

Ant and Dec have announced that they will be starring in a new one-off documentary about the behind-the-scenes work that goes into Saturday Night Takeaway.

In collaboration with Mitre Studios, the presenting duo will take fans of them and the show behind the cameras to find out how it is created.

The pair starred in a witty video promoting the documentary on Instagram, where they joked about how "innovative" everything they do is.

At the moment, the teaser videos appear to show the documentary as a 'mockumentary' with Ant and Dec seemingly joking about what they do in the offices at Mitre Studios.

Ant and Dec star in a promo video for their new behind-the-scenes documentary. Picture: Mitre Studios/Instagram

While details of what the show will look like are scarce, a source told The Sun that this show will be a "huge deal".

They told the publication: "People have grown up with Ant and Dec and their cheeky style means viewers have always felt like they know them.

"But really they've always made a clear distinction between their lives on and off camera and kept their private lives relatively out of the limelight."

Ant and Dec win big at the BAFTAS 2022. Picture: Getty

They went on: "For the first time we'll see a glimpse of who the lads really are.

"There's nothing like seeing a celebrity when they're under pressure, or when something hasn't gone to plan - in those cracks are where you find out who someone really is - and that's going to be the beauty of this project."

Ant and Dec will return for another series of Saturday Night Takeaway later this month. Picture: ITV

People are already very excited for this one-off show, which is said to be coming to ITV soon.

One person commented: "THIS IS GOING TO BE AMAZING!!", while another added: "You two are nutters and we love that about you both."

This comes just days before Saturday Night Takeaway returns to our screens on 25th February.

